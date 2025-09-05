The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in Brazil on Friday in the 2025 NFL Sao Paulo game. Kansas City has won seven straight in the head-to-head series, sweeping the season series three years in a row. The reigning AFC champions are heavy -170 favorites on the money line to win their eighth straight against the Bolts, according to the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds at DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in your Chiefs vs. Chargers picks and parlays at DraftKings Sportsbook, be sure to check out the best NFL bets for today from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Chargers player prop picks for Friday, Sept. 5 (odds subject to change):



Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 2+ TD passes (-139)

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 70+ receiving yards (-119)

Combining the model's three picks into a Chargers vs. Chiefs parlay would result in a payout of +659 at DraftKings (risk $100 to win $659).

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 2+ TD passes (-139, DraftKings)

Mahomes threw for two or more touchdowns in eight regular-season games in 2024. He has also totaled 3,270 passing yards and a 27-7 TD-INT ratio in 12 games against the Chargers. Since taking over under center for Kansas City, Mahomes has thrown for two or more touchdowns in six of his seven Week 1 starts. That includes a four-touchdown outing against the Chargers in Week 1 in 2018.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, anytime touchdown scorer (+140, DraftKings)



Worthy was a late-season surprise for Kansas City as he filled in at WR1 for an injured Rashee Rice, tallying five touchdowns over his last six starts of the season, including the playoffs. He already has a positive record against the Chargers on his resume, catching three of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles in Week 4, and adding another six catches for 41 yards in Week 14. The 22-year-old is expected to be one of Mahomes' favorite targets in 2025, creating value for these odds for Friday's game.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 70 receiving yards (-119, DraftKings)



The second-year receiver had a breakout season in his rookie campaign, totaling 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards. He registered over 70 yards in six of his last seven games in the regular season, and totaled 197 yards on nine catches with one touchdown in a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Wild Card weekend. In his lone career game against the Chiefs, he caught five passes for 67 yards and added a touchdown.