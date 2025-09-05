Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season includes Sunday game that can't be missed, like Bengals vs. Browns, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Ravens vs. Bills. The stars in these games will be firing on all cylinders, so it's a great time to play along at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users at DraftKings will get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus $300 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. With a little help from the SportsLine projection model, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to place player props on stars like Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry and George Kittle.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three NFL best bets for Sunday, Sept. 7 (odds subject to change):

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 267.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Over 84.5 rushing yards (-111)

George Kittle, 49ers, Anytime TD scorer (+155)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +814 (risk $100 to win $814).

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 267.5 Passing Yards (-113, DraftKings)



The veteran QB led the NFL last season with 4,918 passing yards, averaging 289.3 yards per game. He has averaged 248.8 yards over eight career games against Cleveland, and will face a Browns defense that was inconsistent against the pass in 2024. Cleveland's d-corps is also entering Week 1 with a handful of injured players.

Derrick Henry, Ravens, 90+ rushing yards (+110, DraftKings)



Henry totaled 1,921 rushing yards in regular-season play last year, second only to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. When he last faced the Bills in regular-season play, he registered 199 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown.

George Kittle, 49ers, Anytime TD scorer (+155, DraftKings)

The Niners receiving corps is dealing with bumps and bruises heading into Sunday's divisional matchup, so Kittle will be a prime target for Brock Purdy. The veteran tight end has scored seven receiving touchdowns over his last five games against the Seahawks. He scored two touchdowns in three games over that span, including two TDs when the 49ers visited the Seahawks in Seattle last October.