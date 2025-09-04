The 2025 NFL regular season has officially returned, and there will be a big slate this weekend. There will be 12 games played during the 1 and 4 o'clock windows. A ton of exciting divisional matchups that include the Bengals vs. Browns, Buccaneers vs. Falcons, 49ers vs. Seahawks, and Lions vs. Packers. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering hundreds of bets on these matchups, including player props surrounding some of the game's biggest stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Baker Mayfield, and Josh Jacobs.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three NFL best bets for Sunday, Sept. 7 (odds subject to change):

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-140)

Josh Jacobs, Packers, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-114)

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Over 239.5 passing yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +504 (risk $100 to win $504).

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-140, FanDuel)



Ja'Marr Chase is fresh off winning the triple crown last season after recording 127 catches for 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. The 25-year-old scored a touchdown in 11 games last season, and his connection with Joe Burrow dates back to their LSU days. In addition, Chase scored a touchdown in both games against the Browns in 2024. SportsLine's model predicts that Chase scores a touchdown in over 80% of simulations.

Josh Jacobs, Packers, Over, 71.5 rushing yards (-114, FanDuel)



Josh Jacobs has been a workhorse throughout his NFL career. Last season with the Packers, Jacobs eclipsed 71 rushing yards 10 times, including in Green Bay's home game against the Lions. In that matchup, Jacobs racked up 95 yards on 13 carries. SportsLine's model projects that Jacobs will log 80 rushing yards against the Lions on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Over 239.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Mayfield was one of the top passers in the NFL in 2024, ranking third in the NFL in passing yards (4,500). The Oklahoma product has gone over 239.5 passing yards in four of his last six games. He tossed for 330 passing yards in his last outing against Atlanta. The Falcons were also ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing defense (224.5) last season. SportsLine's model expects Mayfield to throw for 260 yards in this Week 1 tilt.