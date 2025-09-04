The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, with Philadelphia entering the season as the defending Super Bowl champion. Philadelphia swept the season series between these rivals last year, but star quarterback Jalen Hurts only played in one of the games. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in that Nov. 10 contest, and his over/under for passing attempts is 26.5, according to the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Thursday is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Eagles are favored by 8.5 points at DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before locking in your Cowboys vs. Eagles picks and parlays at DraftKings, be sure to check out the best NFL bets for today from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL player prop picks for Thursday, Sept. 4 (odds subject to change):



CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Over 73.5 receiving yards (-114)

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys, Over 3.5 receptions (-140)

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, Over 94.5 rushing yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into an Eagles vs. Cowboys parlay would result in a payout of +480 at DraftKings (risk $100 to win $480).

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Over 73.5 receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

Lamb racked up 1,194 receiving yards last season, averaging 79.6 receiving yards per game. He was able to post those numbers even without quarterback Dak Prescott on the field for most of the campaign due to an injury. Lamb went over this number in three straight games to close the season, finishing with 100-plus yards in two of those games. He led the NFL with 135 receptions in 2023, and SportsLine's model has Lamb finishing with 76 receiving yards on Thursday, creating value on the Over.

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys, Over 3.5 receptions (-140, DraftKings)

Dallas added wide receiver George Pickens to its offense in the offseason, which could help Ferguson get open on Thursday night. He was heavily targeted by Prescott early in the 2024 season, commanding at least seven targets in three of the first four games. Ferguson caught at least six passes in all of those games, and he had four receptions against the Eagles on Nov. 10. The model has him catching four passes on Thursday.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, Over 94.5 rushing yards (-114, DraftKings)

Barkley is coming off a 2,000-yard campaign, and he had at least 100 rushing yards in 11 regular-season games. He had five of those outings in his final six games of the regular season, and he followed it up by going over 100 rushing yards in three of his four playoff games. Barkley is facing a Dallas defense that ranked No. 29 in the NFL against the run last season, giving up 167 yards to Barkley on Dec. 29. The model has Barkley racking up 104 rushing yards in the season opener to go Over this total.