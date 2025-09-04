Two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL go head-to-head in Week 1 of Sunday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET. Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters as the reigning NFL MVP, while Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was the AP First-Team All-Pro quarterback over Allen. The Bills defeated the Ravens, 27-25, at home in the AFC Divisional Round last season after the Ravens defeated the Bills, 35-10, in Baltimore during the regular season. Jackson's over/under for passing attempts is 27.5, according to the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model is backing Jackson to finish with Over 233.5 passing yards (-114) at FanDuel as one of its best bets for Ravens vs. Bills NFL player props on Sunday Night Football. Jackson had 254 passing yards in Baltimore's playoff matchup against Buffalo last season, and he averaged 245.4 passing yards per game in 2024, making this a strong play based on the model's projections.

Best SNF Ravens vs. Bills player prop picks:

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Over 233.5 passing yards (-114)

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 236.5 passing yards (-114)

Rashod Bateman, Ravens, Over 36.5 receiving yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into a Bills vs. Ravens same-game parlay would result in a payout of +409 at FanDuel (risk $100 to win $409) *odds subject to change

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Over 233.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Jackson is coming off the best passing season of his seven-year NFL career, surpassing 4,000 yards for the first time (4,172 yards) with a career-high 245.4 passing yards per game, as he continues to prove he's one of the best overall quarterbacks in the NFL, not just a top dual-threat QB. He had the best quarterback rating and QBR in the NFL, leading him to being named the AP First-Team All-Pro quarterback while finishing second in the NFL MVP voting. Jackson went Over this number in his postseason matchup against Buffalo as well, passing for 254 yards. Jackson opened last season with 274 passing yards, and the model expects another strong passing performance from Jackson to continue to prove himself as a passer in front of a national audience. The model projects Jackson for 280 passing yards.

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 236.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Allen failed to break 180 passing yards in Buffalo's regular-season and postseason matchups against the Ravens last season. He's gone Under this total in all six career games against Baltimore (four regular season, two playoffs). Despite winning the NFL MVP last season, Allen averaged fewer passing yards per game (219.5) than he did in any of the prior four years, as Buffalo has changed its offensive philosophy to become more run-heavy. It was a successful formula last season as the Bills went 13-4 and reached the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Chiefs, 32-29. The model doesn't expect gaudy passing numbers from Allen as the Bills may repeat the recipe that worked so often last season, projecting him to pass for 220 passing yards on Sunday Night Football.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens, Over 36.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

The model projects Bateman to be one of Jackson's main targets and a beneficiary of his projected high passing yardage total on Sunday. Bateman averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game last season, and he had 66 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo in the playoffs. The Ravens return a similar pass-catching core from last year, leading the model to project Bateman for 51 receiving yards in Baltimore's opener.