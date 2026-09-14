Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Denver ended Kansas City's nine-year reign as AFC West champions last season and reached the AFC Championship Game, but an unfortunate injury sidelined Bo Nix, and they ultimately lost to the Patriots. The Chiefs won the conference in five of the six seasons prior to that, but had a shocking 6-11 season where Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL. Nix and Mahomes are both back, and the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds list Kansas City as the 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 43.5 points. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

It's the last chance of the week for NFL betting and Kenneth Walker III is -120 to score a touchdown in his debut for the Chiefs, while Jaylen Waddle is +200 to reach the endzone in his first game as a Bronco. There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering where to bet on the Broncos vs. Chiefs. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites that are available for NFL Week 1, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Top NFL Promotions for NFL Week 1

The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager.

Meanwhile, the DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three require a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for NFL Week 1 games.

Week 1 NFL predictions, picks, betting previews

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Under 43.5 points

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time Super Bowl champion, and Bo Nix guided the Broncos to the No. 1 seed and an AFC Championship Game appearance. However, Nix missed that game because he fractured his right ankle in the win over the Bills, and Mahomes missed the last three weeks of the season with a torn ACL. Both are expected to be in the lineup for Monday Night Football, but both might be tentative coming off major surgeries. These two franchises haven't combined to score more than 41 points in their last six head-to-head meetings, and the model predicts that this Under hits in 64% of simulations. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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