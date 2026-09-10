For the first time ever, the NFL will host a regular-season game in Australia, and it will be the Los Angeles Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers for a crucial NFC West matchup in Week 1. Both of these divisional rivals made the postseason a year ago and had their seasons ended by a third NFC West team, the Seattle Seahawks. Now they'll both be looking for a huge win early in the season to boost their chances of challenging for supremacy in the division. The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds list Los Angeles as the 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 48.5. The Rams are 3-0 against the spread in their last three international games under Sean McVay, and Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its past five games against San Francisco. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday at Melbourne Cricket Grounds. There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering where to bet on the 49ers vs. Rams. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites that are available for NFL Week 1, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Top NFL Promotions for NFL Week 1

The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager.

Meanwhile, the DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three require a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for NFL Week 1 games.

Rams vs. 49ers betting preview, picks

Los Angeles -3.5

These two franchises split their two regular-season matchups last year with both teams winning on the road. The 49ers won their Week 5 matchup 26-23 in overtime and then the Rams earned a 42-26 win in Week 10. However, Los Angeles had won the three previous head-to-head matchups and there's no questioning how improved the roster is after the offseason additions of Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie. The model predicts that the Rams cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards

McCaffrey is coming off his third season with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards of his career, but he turned 30 over the summer and his 413 touches last year were his most ever. He only managed 87 rushing yards in two matchups with the Rams last season, and now that the defensive line has added two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald into the fold. The model predicts that the finishes with 58 rushing yards on average. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

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