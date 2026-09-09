A rematch of Super Bowl LX is on tap when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots for the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET, perfect for claiming NFL betting promos on sites like DraftKings, BetMGM, and FanDuel. Seahawks vs. Patriots will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, and anyone seeking NFL promotions should know the latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites at home, up a half-point from the opener. Here, we'll go through NFL betting promotions to help you identify the best NFL betting promos and make Wednesday a night to remember. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

This is only the third time in NFL history that the two Super Bowl teams from the season prior have squared off on the Week 1 NFL schedule. There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering where to bet on the Patriots vs. Seahawks. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites that are available for New England vs. Seattle in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Top NFL Promotions for the 2026 Kickoff Game

The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager.

Meanwhile, the DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three require a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Patriots vs. Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview, picks

Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Patriots

Outside of a close call against the Rams (31-27) in the NFC Championship Game, the Seahawks dominated during the postseason last year, hammering the 49ers 41-6 in the NFL Divisional Round and then beating the Patriots handily in the Super Bowl. With several key players needing extensions during the offseason and the salary cap tightening around them, they did suffer a handful of losses during free agency. However, most of the Seattle core remains intact and New England is a regression candidate after playing a soft regular-season schedule and getting the benefit of some injury luck during the postseason. The model predicts that the Seahawks cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points

They combined for 42 points during their Super Bowl matchup last season, but the Patriots were done in by three costly turnovers. A cleaner game should yield a larger offensive output from New England and Drake Maye should be more comfortable than ever in his third season after the addition of A.J. Brown this offseason. On the other hand, Seattle lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, but turned around a spent a first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. As long as the running game is still threatening, play-action should continue to be the foundation of the Seahawks' offense. The model predicts that the two teams combine for 46 points on average, with a final score of 28-18, and that the Over hits in 53% of simulations. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.