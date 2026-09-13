The NFL season kicked off earlier in the week, but the first full Sunday of NFL action is always the true signal that football season has begun. The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with playoff rematches and divisional rivalry games, including Texans vs. Bills at 1 p.m. ET, Vikings vs. Packers and Eagles vs. Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list Buffalo as the 1.5-point road favorite against Houston, with an over/under of 44.5 points. Meanwhile, the Vikings are favored by 1.5 at home, and the over/under is 46.5, while the Eagles are favored by 4.5 with the over/under at 44.5. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who had 132 rushing yards and a touchdown in his only meeting with Washington last season, is priced at -115 (risk $115 to win $100) to score a touchdown on Sunday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

In total, there are eight NFL games in the early window and four in the late window, as well as primetime matchups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. There are hundreds of sports betting options if you're wondering where to bet on the NFL for Week 1.

Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites that are available for NFL Week 1, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Top NFL Promotions for NFL Week 1

The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager.

Meanwhile, the DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three require a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for NFL Week 1 games.

Week 1 NFL predictions, picks, betting previews

Texans vs. Bills: Houston +1.5

Both teams finished second in their respective divisions despite winning 12 games, and then won a single playoff game before being ousted. Now, they'll hope to realize championship aspirations in 2026, but Houston might have the early-season advantage with DeMeco Ryans back for a fourth season and Joe Brady in his first year as the head coach at Buffalo. The Texans will also have home-field advantage and earned a 23-19 win over Buffalo in Houston a season ago. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that the Texans win in 62% of simulations. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Vikings vs. Packers: Under 46.5 points

They're incredibly familiar with each other as NFC North rivals, and it showed a season ago. Green Bay won a Week 12 matchup 23-6, and then Minnesota won a Week 18 bout 16-3. The losing offense in both of those games failed to eclipse 150 yards, and these two teams have now failed to eclipse 43 points in four of their last six head-to-head meetings. Both defenses ranked top 12 in points and yards allowed in 2025, and SportsLine's model expects a defensive battle on Sunday, with the Under hitting in 61% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Eagles vs. Commanders: Philadelphia -4.5

Philadelphia and Washington split their regular-season series in 2025, but the Eagles held their starters out when the Commanders won in Week 18 (albeit without Jayden Daniels). Philly had won five of the previous six head-to-head matchups leading into that game and won four of those contests by a touchdown or more. Washington is hopeful that a healthy Daniels will lead them back into the NFC playoff picture, but the Eagles are well-established as one of the NFC's best. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Philadelphia covers the spread in 62% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Giants vs. Cowboys: Over 48 points

In two head-to-head matchups a season ago, the Giants and Cowboys combined to score 129 points and they exceeded this number on both occasions. At least one team has scored 34 points or more in four of their last six meetings, and both teams did so in an overtime shootout in Dallas last season. We know the Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the league and the Giants should be improved with John Harbaugh taking over and Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers healthy. The Dallas defense could also experience some growing pains with six new starters after finishing last in the NFL in scoring defense. SportsLine's model predicts the Over hits in 69% of simulations. Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Under 43.5 points

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time Super Bowl champion, and Bo Nix guided the Broncos to the No. 1 seed and an AFC Championship Game appearance. However, Nix missed that game because he fractured his right ankle in the win over the Bills and Mahomes missed the last three weeks of the season with a torn ACL. Both are expected to be in the lineup for Monday Night Football, but both might be tentative coming off major surgeries. These two franchises haven't combined to score more than 41 points in their last six head-to-head meetings and the model predicts that this Under hits in 64% of simulations. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.