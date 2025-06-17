Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will take place Tuesday, June 17, in Sunrise, Fla., where the Florida Panthers hoisted the franchise's first championship a year ago after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7. The Panthers are attempting to repeat as champions and can do so with a victory in Game 6, while the Oilers are trying to get to another Game 7 in this Stanley Cup Final rematch, but this time the deciding contest would be on Edmonton's home ice.

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top NHL picks

Under 6.5 goals (-120)

Oilers +1.5 (-192)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (-120)

(Same-game parlay odds: +411)

The model continues to back the Under on 6.5 goals, despite every game in the series topping this line. It also backs the Oilers to send this series to Game 7, with Edmonton covering the puck line in 73% of simulations and winning outright as a +129 (wager $100 to win $129) underdog on the money line in 48% of simulations. The Oilers have been stellar on the road in these playoffs, winning six of their last eight games away from Edmonton. Meanwhile, the Panthers have gone just 5-4 at home this postseason.

McDavid started this series hot with five points across the first two games but has cooled off substantially. He's still tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl for the most points in these playoffs among skaters, but the Oilers star will need to find his groove again if Edmonton wants to get to Game 7. McDavid has gone Under his points line in 15 of his last 21 games on the road, and the model projects him at just 0.4 points Tuesday evening.

The Panthers are -154 favorites (wager $154 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Oilers are +129 underdogs. The total is set at 6.5, with the Over priced at +100 and the Under at -120. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Panthers Game 6, at SportsLine.

