The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights both play in pivotal Game 2 contests after they each lost Game 1 of their respective second-round series on home ice. Will they be able to bounce back against the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers, respectively, Thursday night? Let's see what the best NHL bets today are from the SportsLine projection model and explain the latest bet365 promo you can use to wager on these Game 2s.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportLine Projection Model's top picks

Capitals ML (+115)

Logan Stankoven Over 1.5 shots on goal (5 stars)

The Capitals were up 1-0 in the third period in Game 1 before Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven tied it with 11:18 remaining and defenseman Jaccob Slavin won it in overtime. Speaking of Stankoven, his Over 1.5 shots on goal prop is one of two 5-star player prop recommendations from the SportsLine projection model in this Game 2. He's exceeded this prop in six straight road games when facing a top-10 defense, including Game 1, when he tallied two shots on net. He's been calculated for 2.7 shots on goal in Game 2.

Carolina is a -135 favorite (wager $135 to win $100) on the money line, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. Washington is a +115 (wager $100 to win $119) underdog, and the total is listed at 5.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Hurricanes-Capitals Game 2, on SportsLine.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 6.5 goals (-110)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (5 stars)

The Oilers have been kings of the third period of late, and Game 1 was no exception. During the Oilers' five-game playoff winning streak, they've outscored opponents by a combined 12-1 score in the third period—including scoring all three goals in the final 20 minutes of Game 1 after entering the period down 2-1. Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Connor Brown were the three goalscorers for the Oilers in the third period on Tuesday night. Connor McDavid added two assists in Game 2, but the SportsLine projection model has him estimated for 0.4 points in Game 2—making his Under 1.5 points a 5-star play.

Vegas is a -146 home favorite (wager $146 to win $100) on the money line in SportsLine's latest consensus odds, while Edmonton is a +122 underdog (wager $100 to win $122). The total is at 6.5, with both the Over and Under at -110. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Golden Knights, on SportsLine.

