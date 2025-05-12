The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights head into Monday's Game 4s trying to send their respective series back to home ice on level terms. The Capitals were blanked in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes, managing only 21 shots in the contest. The Golden Knights gave up a late goal to the Edmonton Oilers but were rescued by a miracle goal from Reilly Smith with 0.4 seconds left to get on the board in the series.

Here's a look at the top picks for Capitals-Hurricanes and Golden Knights-Oilers from SportsLine's model, along with how bettors can take advantage of the latest promotion from Fanatics to get in on the action Monday.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Capitals ML (+208)

Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal (5 stars)

Behind Alex Ovechkin's scoring record and Tom Wilson's career season, the Capitals skated to the best record in the Eastern Conference and seemed destined to get to another Stanley Cup Final. The Hurricanes had other ideas and immediately showed intent with an overtime winner from Jaccob Slavin in Game 1 to capture home ice for the series. It's up to Washington to reclaim that advantage. Ovechkin has not had a single point yet in the series, which needs to change in Game 4 for the Capitals to have a chance. SportsLine's model is projecting Ovechkin at Over 0.5 points (-120), but just barely. For Carolina, Burns only logged one shot over the first two games before exploding for four shots in Game 3. The model likes him to put at least two shots on goal (-114).

The Hurricanes are -267 favorites (wager $267 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Capitals are +208 (wager $100 to win $208) underdogs. The total comes in at 5.5, and the model leans to the Over, which hits in 59.6% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4, at SportsLine.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (5 stars)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-212)

Vegas was looking at a potential 3-0 deficit in the series, especially with McDavid firing up the Rogers Place crowd with his equalizing goal late in the third period. The Golden Knights were somehow able to avoid overtime when Smith corralled a loose puck and fired it past goaltender Stuart Skinner from a crazy angle with 0.4 seconds remaining for Edmonton's first home loss this postseason. The SportsLine model sees McDavid being contained in this contest, projecting him to go Under 1.5 points (-106) despite the Oilers star logging two points in two of the three games. However, it does lean to the Over (+125) for McDavid's shots on goal prop, which is set at 3.5.

The Oilers are -131 favorites (wager $131 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The Golden Knights are +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdogs and the total sits at 6.5. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4, at SportsLine.

