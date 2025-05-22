The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes continue the 2025 Eastern Conference Final in the NHL Playoffs on Thursday, May 22, with Game 2 from PNC Arena at 8 p.m. ET. The defending champions, who have been excellent on the road this postseason, took Game 1 with a dominant 5-2 victory. The Panthers scored in every period during the series opener, with five different players finding the back of the net. The Hurricanes couldn't get much past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who logged 31 saves in Florida's sixth win on the road in these playoffs. Will the reigning champs build a 2-0 lead before heading back home, or can Carolina manage a split on home ice?

Here's how the SportsLine Projection Model sees Game 2 playing out. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and Over/Under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players.

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Panthers +1.5 (-251)

Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal (-130)

Seth Jarvis Under 0.5 points (+140)

(Same-game parlay odds: +494)

As mentioned earlier, the Panthers have been excellent on the road in these playoffs. They have covered the +1.5 puck line in every road game, winning six of the eight contests so far outright. The SportsLine model has Florida covering in 74% of simulations, bringing value at these odds. Burns has only taken two shots over his last three games, but the model still believes he will be a factor in the offensive zone in Game 2. The Hurricanes defender is projected for 2.5 shots on target tonight. Jarvis is no stranger to taking shots, racking up 13 over the last three games. He has registered at least one point in five straight playoff contests, but the model sees Florida putting an end to that streak Thursday. It projects Jarvis at just 0.3 points in Game 2.

The Hurricanes are -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Panthers are +109 (wager $100 to win $109) underdogs. The total comes in at 5.5 (Over +105, Under -125). You can view the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Hurricanes Game 2, at SportsLine.

