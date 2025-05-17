We know the Edmonton Oilers are in the NHL Western Conference Finals after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, but will it be the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets who join them? The Stars can clinch a date with the Oilers with a win at home on Saturday, while the Jets aim to force Game 7, which would be back in Winnipeg. The Jets were able to avoid elimination on Thursday thanks to a 4-0 win in front of their home crowd.

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Over 5.5

Jason Robertson Over 1.5 shots on goal (-160)

The Stars may have been shutout in Game 5, but they've excelled at putting the puck in the net this postseason thanks in large part to the play of Mikko Rantanen, who has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists in 12 games. The former Colorado Avalanche star has not one, but two hat tricks this postseason, which came in Game 7 against his former team in the first round and then in Game 1 of this series against the Jets. Rantanen has seven total points this series, but he's been off the scoresheet in two games, including Game 5. The model is taking the Under on his 1.5 points prop line, rating that as a 4.5-star play. The model's top-rated prop, a 5-star play, is on Rantanen's teammate Jason Robertson. He's averaging 2.6 shots on goal across the model's simuilations.

Dallas is a 1.5-goal favorite and are -154 on the money line (wager $154 to win $100) to Winnipeg's +129 (wager $100 to win $129). The total is set at 5.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over, with that hitting in 54% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine.

