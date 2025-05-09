We've got two NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games Friday night, with the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the reigning champion Florida Panthers, while the Winnipeg Jets aim to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Let's check out the best NHL bets today from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as today's featured promo, which is Fanatics Sportsbook offering $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET, truTV

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-138)

Brad Marchand Over 1.5 shots on goal

The Maple Leafs and Panthers were the first teams to kick off the second round of the playoffs, with the Maple Leafs jumping out to an early lead at home and winning 5-4 with William Nylander scoring twice and picking up an assist. The Leafs won another close on on Wednesday, this time 4-3. The Panthers tied things up with 5:33 to go after Anton Lundell scored, but Marner scored just 17 seconds later for the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning goal for the Leafs. Brad Marchand has three points for Florida so far this series, and he found the back of the net in Game 2. He averaged Over 5.0 shots on goal per game this year, and the model graded an Over play on his 1.5 shots on goal prop (-160) as a 5-star play, projecting him to have 2.7. The model's other 5-star play for this game is another Florida shots on goal prop, this one with Brady Tkachuk, who is projected to have 3.6 and go Over (-160) his 2.5 line.

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites at home, and the model likes the Maple Leafs to cover +1.5, with Toronto covering in 79% of simulations. Florida is -236 on the money line (wager $236 to win $100) to Toronto's +193 (wager $100 to win $193), according to SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is 6 goals. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. Expert Bruce Marshall has issued a pick for this game, which you can see exclusively at SportsLine.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Jets ML (-139)

Kyle Connor Under 1.5 total points

The Jets scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime in Game 7 of the first round against the St. Louis Blues, ultimately winning in double overtime. They came out a bit flat in Game 1 of this series, with the Stars kicking the series off with a 3-2 road win. Mikko Rantanen, who had a hat trick in Game 7 of Dallas' series with the Colorado Avalanche, dropped another hatty on Wednesday, scoring all three of the Stars' goals. Mark Scheifele and Nino Niederreiter each scored for Winnipeg. Interestingly, all five of Game 1's goals came in the second period. Kyle Connor led the Jets in scoring this year, coming up just short of the 100-point mark, but the model is taking the Under on his 1.5 total points prop (-245), rating that a 4.5-star play. The model's other 4.5-star prop rating is Dallas' Jason Robertson going Over (-170) his 1.5 total shots on goal prop line.

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -139 on the money line (wager $139 to win $100) while Dallas is a +117 (wager $100 to win $117) underdog on the road. The model has the Jets winning in 56% of simulations. The over/under is set at 5.5, and the model has one side of the total hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Bruce Marshall, Thomas Casale and Matt Severance have all issued picks for this game, which you can see only at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

Fanatics Sportsbook's latest offer to new users is $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. With this promotion, Fanatics matches your first bet of the day for your first 10 days with the sportsbook for up to $100 each. If any of those first bets of the day lose, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets for a maximum return of $1,000. This promotion is only available to new users who have never signed up with Fanatics before, and the 10 days are your first 10 days with the sportsbook and do not begin when you place your first wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and any bet won using bonus bets returns only the winnings and not the stake. You can learn more about the latest Fanatics offer, as well as other new-user promotions from top sportsbooks here.