The 2025 Stanley Cup Final officially gets underway Wednesday, June 4, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Florida Panthers in Game 1. This is a rematch of last year's final, which saw Florida jump out to a 3-0 lead only to have Edmonton storm back and force a decisive Game 7. Florida would prevail 2-1 in Game 7 on home ice to capture the franchise's first title, but the Oilers have home ice this time around as they seek their first championship since 1990. The Panthers are in their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final, looking for their second trophy.

Those interested in NHL betting ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins.

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Panthers ML +111

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (-122): 5 stars

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 points (-162): 5 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +521)

The Panthers have been tremendous on the road in these playoffs, going 8-2 away from Amerant Bank Arena. That includes wins in Game 5 and Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The SportsLine model sees another Florida road win in Game 1, with the Panthers winning in 52% of simulations. A big reason for Florida's success is goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who ranks fourth in save percentage, third in goals against average, and first in wins in these playoffs. In the four wins against Edmonton in last year's final, Bobrovsky allowed just five goals on 110 shots. In the three losses, he served up 12 goals on 58 shots.

Edmonton appears to have the perfect counter for Bobrovsky and Florida's defense with McDavid and Draisaitl. McDavid is leading all skaters in points this postseason, and Draisaitl is only one behind him. McDavid has logged two points in each of the last three games, while Draisaitl has two points in the last two. Unfortunately for the Oilers, the model believes both stars will struggle in the opening game. McDavid is projected for 0.4 points, and Draisaitl is at 0.6 points. The Oilers got eight points from McDavid in their three wins over Florida in last year's final. The center only notched three points across the four losses. Draisaitl didn't score a single point in any of Edmonton's losses and had just three across the three wins.

The Oilers are -132 favorites (wager $132 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Panthers are +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdogs. The total comes in at 6. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Oilers Game 1, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

New users at FanDuel can get $200 in bonus bets when their first wager of $5 or more wins. You must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates to secure this promotion. There are no minimum odds for the qualifying wager, so you can take a heavy favorite in order to secure the bonus bets. Bonus bets are issued 72 hours after the qualifying wager settles as a win and expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds and the bet wins, you receive the winnings but not the stake.