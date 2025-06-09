The 2025 Stanley Cup Final shifts to Sunrise, Florida for Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, who split the first two contests north of the border. The Oilers got two goals from star Leon Draisaitl, including the overtime winner, to grab the 1-0 series lead before Florida responded with a 5-4 double overtime victory courtesy of Brad Marchand to level the series. The Panthers have not been dominant at home this postseason with just a 4-3 record, but they did win the franchise's first championship in last year's Stanley Cup Final in Game 7 on home ice. The Oilers have been excellent on the road with a 6-3 record in these playoffs away from Rogers Place.

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top NHL picks

Under 6.5 goals

Oilers ML +121

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (-111): 5 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +670)

Despite both games in Edmonton going Over 6.5 goals, the model has a strong lean to the Under in Game 3 with 65.3% of simulations yielding that result. In last year's championship series, three of the four games in Florida went Under 6.5 goals. The Panthers have gone Under 6.5 goals in five of their seven home games in these playoffs. The model is also backing the Oilers on the money line. Edmonton wins in 51% of simulations, which isn't surprisingly given how good the team has been on the road over the last two series. After dropping the first two games of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers have only lost one game on the road.

McDavid has been stellar through two games despite not scoring a goal. He's tallied five points and leads all skaters in the postseason with 31 points. The SportsLine model sees the Panthers clamping up McDavid in Game 3, projecting the Oilers star at just 0.3 points. The model also sees Florida containing Draisaitl, who is just behind McDavid with 29 points this postseason.

The Panthers are -143 favorites (wager $143 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Oilers priced at +121 (wager $100 to win $121). The total is 6.5, with the Over priced at +100 and the Under at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Panthers Game 3, at SportsLine.

