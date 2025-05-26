The Florida Panthers are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 Monday. The Panthers have dominated this series, outscoring Carolina 16-4 through the first three games. Florida is 2-1 in closeout games this postseason. The Hurricanes have not gotten much going offensively in this series and also ruffled some feathers with Sebastian Aho's low hit, keeping Panthers star Sam Reinhart out of Game 3. Aho was involved in a fight with Matthew Tkachuk in Game 3, and the Hurricanes didn't show much of a response sticking up for their star. The series appears to be all but over, but this additional tension could provide even more fireworks in Game 4.

Here we'll take a look at the best bets for Hurricanes-Panthers Game 4 as well as a look at the latest offer from bet365, which users can sign up for using the promo code "CBSBET365."

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Hurricanes +1.5 (-162)

Brad Marchand Over 1.5 shots on goal (-104)

Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal (-118)

(Same-game parlay odds: +486)

Even though the Hurricanes have not been able to do much against Florida's defense, Carolina is playing for its season. The Hurricanes are 3-2 straight up in road games this postseason and are 4-1 in those games on the +1.5 puck line. Florida has had some lapses at home as well, with two of their four losses in these playoffs coming at Amerant Bank Arena. Marchand, Florida's big acquisition at the trade deadline, has taken two shots in each of the last two games. The model projects him at 2.6 shots on goal Monday. Burns has put at least one shot on goal in each game this series, going Over 1.5 SOG in Game 2. The model backs him to go above this line in Game 4, projecting the defender at 2.7 shots on goal.

The Panthers are -193 favorites (wager $193 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Hurricanes are +160 underdogs (wager $100 to win $160). The SportsLine projection model likes the Hurricanes on the puck line, as Carolina covers +1.5 (-159) in 72% of simulations, bringing value at those odds. The total comes in at 5.5, and the model leans slightly to the Under. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Hurricanes-Panthers Game 4, at SportsLine.

