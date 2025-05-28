The Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination with a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, giving the defending Stanley Cup champions a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 in Raleigh. The Hurricanes have not won a home game in this series, and the Game 4 victory snapped a 15-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final round after being swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023. The Panthers have been dominant on the road in these playoffs with a 7-2 record, including a Game 7 win on the road in the last series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here's a look at the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays for Game 5 on Wednesday. Those interested in NHL betting can take advantage of the latest bet365 promo code, "CBSBET365," which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after their first wager of $5 or more.

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Over 5.5 goals (+110)

Aleksander Barkov Under 0.5 points (+150): 4 stars

Sebastian Aho Under 0.5 points (+134): 4 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +1129)

Game 4, Carolina's lone win in the series, featured a final tally of Under 5.5 goals. Every other contest has gone past this line, including the first two games in Raleigh. The Hurricanes are 39-50-7 to the Over on the season, while the Panthers are 48-50 to the Over, but the model is leaning that way in Game 5. The Over hits in 55.1% of simulations. As for Barkov, he has registered five points in this series, highlighted by two goals in Game 3. However, the Florida captain was shut out in Game 4, and the model thinks he'll struggle again in Game 5. Aho scored in Game 4 and has been one of Carolina's best offensive players in the playoffs with 13 points in 14 games, including three of the four games in this series.

The Panthers are -126 favorites (wager $126 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Hurricanes coming in as +105 (wager $100 to win $105) underdogs. The total is 5.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Hurricanes Game 5, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

New users at bet365 will receive $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more when they sign up using the promo code "CBSBET365." There is a minimum deposit of $10 required, and the qualifying wager must settle within 30 days. The bet must be on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Bonus bets are issued once the qualifying wager settles and expire in seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out. If you make a wager using bonus bets and your bet wins, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.