One half of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals is set as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals Thursday night, wrapping up a dominant series win in five games. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers can join Carolina in that upcoming series with a Game 6 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night. Toronto took Games 1 and 2 at home, but Florida has won three in a row and is on the verge of knocking off the Maple Leafs. If Toronto wants to force Game 7 and bring the series back home, it will need to defeat the Panthers in Florida.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-137)

Matthew Tkachuk Over 2.5 shots on goal (-113)

The Panthers are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals and a date with the Hurricanes. Skating on home ice on Friday will only help their cause. The reigning champions have history on their side, as the Maple Leafs haven't advanced to the conference finals since 2002. Toronto star Auston Matthews still hasn't scored in this series and has just two goals and six assists in 12 career elimination games. Florida star Matthew Tkachuk is also riding a seven-game goalless streak, but the model expects him to be active on offense tonight, rating his Over 2.5 shots on goal prop five out of five stars.

Florida is a 1.5-goal favorite, but the model expects Toronto put up a good fight and cover, with the Leafs doing so in a whopping 77% of the model's simulations. The Panthers are -239 favorites (wager $239 to win $100), while the Maple Leafs are +195 (wager $100 to win $195). The total is set at 5.5 goals. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine.

