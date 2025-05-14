There is just one Stanley Cup Playoff series currently knotted up at 2-2, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers both successfully defending home ice. The series shifts back to Toronto after the Panthers won Games 3 and 4 in Florida. The Edmonton Oilers look to become the first team to close out a second-round series as they hit the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday evening.

Here's a look at the top picks for Panthers-Maple Leafs and Oilers-Golden Knights from SportsLine's model, along with DraftKings' latest promo for new users who are interested in betting on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Maple Leafs ML (+118)

Gustav Forsling Over 1.5 shots on goal (4.5 stars)

This is the third series in these Stanley Cup Playoffs where the home team has won the first four games, along with Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues from the first round. Three of the first four games of this series have also been decided by one goal, including the Panthers prevailing in overtime in Game 3 to get themselves back in the series. For Game 5, one of the SportsLine projection model's top player props is Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling Over 1.5 shots on goal. He's exceeded this prop in eight of his past 10 road games and has been calculated for 2.2 shots tonight—good enough for a 4.5-star rating.

The Panthers are -140 road favorites (wager $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Maple Leafs are at +118 (wager $100 to win $118). Despite being underdogs, the SportsLine model has Toronto coming away with a 3-2 series lead in 52% of projections. For the total, the Over/Under is 6 goals with the Under favored at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 5, at SportsLine.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 6.5 goals (+105)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (5 stars)

After the Golden Knights came off a dramatic Game 3 road win where Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left, the Oilers offered quite a response in Game 4. Edmonton completely shut down Vegas, prevailing 3-0 behind two Adam Henrique goals. Now Edmonton is just a win away from a second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals and their third in the past four seasons, with Connor McDavid leading the way. But the SportsLine model actually has a lackluster projection in store for McDavid for Game 5, only estimating him for 0.3 points. His Under 1.5 points has been given a 5-star rating, which would continue a trend of him not clearing his points prop in six of his past eight games when the Oilers have been road underdogs.

The Golden Knights are -129 favorites (wager $129 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Oilers are +109 (wager $100 to win $109) underdogs. The total resides at 6.5, with the Under getting the only 'A' grade for tonight's NHL slate with it coming through in 60% of simulations. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5, at SportsLine.

