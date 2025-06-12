The Edmonton Oilers have dropped consecutive games after taking Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and they enter Thursday's Game 4 down 2-1 to the Florida Panthers. Game 1 saw Edmonton win in overtime before Florida took Game 2 in double overtime, but Game 3 was a 6-1 blowout win for the Panthers, who are eyeing their second straight Stanley Cup after they beat the Oilers in seven games a year ago.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers are -153 favorites (wager $153 to win $100) per SportsLine consensus odds, while the Oilers are +128 (wager $100 to win $128). Before you make any NHL picks of your own, make sure to see the best NHL bets today from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. Prior to this series, Cohen placed a bet on the Oilers to hoist the cup at -120.

Here are Cohen's top Oilers vs. Panthers picks for Game 4:

Oilers +126

Under 6.5 (-132)

Connor McDavid Goal (+155)

Evan Bouchard Assist (-115)

Score Prediction: Oilers 4, Panthers 2

Cohen's Analysis: I certainly didn't see a 6-1 Panthers blowout coming in Game 3. As far as I'm concerned, if Florida wins Game 4, this series is over. The Oilers aren't completing a rally from down 3-1 as they almost did from 3-0 last year. Don't you think the Panthers have learned their lesson? Edmonton has to tighten up defensively after an embarrassing performance on Monday night and Connor McDavid has to light the lamp. He hasn't scored a goal since Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against Dallas and needs to make an impact, so I'm comfortable betting his goal prop at plus money. Evan Bouchard is Edmonton's top defenseman and has an assist in all three games of the series. Look for the Oilers to jump out early and hold on late. A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1993, it's too long overdue. For now I'm standing pat: Oilers in 7.

You've seen Cohen's best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Thursday. Now, get picks for Game 4 from the model that entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

