The Dallas Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers a heavy 6-3 defeat in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Final, and will look for a similar result in Game 2 on Friday night. The Stars were third in the NHL in goals per game during the regular season (and only had Mikko Rantanen in a green sweater for 20 games after acquiring him midseason). The potent Dallas offense and steady goaltending of Jake Oettinger could give the Stars a commanding 2-0 series lead before the action shifts to Edmonton. Can Connor McDavid and the Oilers strike back?

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's Stars-Oilers Game 2 picks and NHL player props, and how bettors can get in on the action by using the BetMGM promo code "CBSSPORTS."

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Stars -117

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (5 stars)

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 points (5 stars)

The model paints a harsh picture if you're an Oilers fan. First and foremost, Dallas is winning in 62% of the model's simulations. It's not hard to imagine why -- Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner badly struggled, particularly when the Stars rattled off three power play goals in the opening minutes of the third period. Dallas simply has too many scoring threats, and opposing keepers can't afford to bring anything but their A-game. It's unclear whether Calvin Pickard, who had provided strong goalkeeping earlier in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Edmonton, will be ready to return from injury for Game 2.

To make matters worse, the model has 5-star plays on both McDavid and Draisaitl to finish Under 1.5 points. The two all-world forwards provided the bulk of the offense for Edmonton in Game 1, the model projects McDavid for just 0.3 points and Draisaitl for 0.5.

Dallas is a -117 favorite (wager $117 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while Edmonton is a -104 (wager $104 to win $100) underdog. The total sits at 6.5, with the Over priced at +100 while the Under comes in at -120. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Stars-Oilers game 2, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users if their first bet loses using the promo code "CBSSPORTS." Users 21 and older in a state where BetMGM legally operates are eligible for this offer. There is a minimum deposit of $10, but there is no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager. If a user wagers less than $50 on the qualifying wager and loses the bet, BetMGM will give back a single bonus bet equivalent to the wagered amount. If the wager is $50 or more, users will get five bonus bet slips of equal value. In addition, users will get a $50 bonus bet regardless of the outcome of the wager.

Bonus bets aside from the $50 slip are only issued if the user's first bet loses. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake. You can also see other promos that the other top sportsbooks are offering.