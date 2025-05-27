After dropping Game 1 in the Western Conference Final, the Edmonton Oilers have flexed their muscles since by outscoring the Dallas Stars 9-1 in Games 2 and 3. Two of Game 3's six Edmonton goals were from Connor McDavid, snapping a four-game goalless streak for him. Will Mikko Rantanen and the Stars be able to steal one on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, or will the Oilers take a commanding 3-1 series lead at home?

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's Stars-Oilers Game 4 picks and NHL player props, and we'll highlight the sportsbook promo of the day with DraftKings giving new users $300 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5+.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (-115): 5 stars

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 points (-146): 5 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +467)

Do you know who has the most points for the Oilers so far in this Western Conference Final? Not McDavid (2 goals, 3 assists) or Draisaitl (1 goal, 4 assists), but rather Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2 goals, 5 assists). Game 3 was the first time that Nugent-Hopkins didn't score one past the goalie; however, he tallied three assists. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Nugent-Hopkins to go Under 0.5 points (+122) for Game 4, calculating him for 0.2 points and making it a 4-star play. One of the three 5-star plays is McDavid Under 1.5 points (-115), as he hasn't cleared that number in six of his past 10 games and is projected for 0.4 points. Draisaitl has gone Under his points line in 12 of his last 19 games against a top-third defense. He's projected for 0.6 points in Game 4.

Edmonton is a -167 favorite (wager $167 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while Dallas is a +140 (wager $100 to win $140) underdog. The total sits at 6.5, with the Over at +105 and the Under priced at -125. The Under hits in 62% of simulations, as the SportsLine Projection Model grades this as a "B" selection. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Stars-Oilers game 4, at SportsLine. You can also check out our NHL betting guide for more guidance.

