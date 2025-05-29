There haven't been many Stanley Cup Final rematches in recent NHL history. The last one was in 2009 between the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins after the two squared off for Lord Stanley in 2008. Before that, the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders met in the Stanley Cup Final in both 1983 and 1984. The Oilers find themselves one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final once again vs. the Florida Panthers, after the Panthers beat them in seven games last year for the franchise's first-ever championship. But first, Edmonton has to get past the Dallas Stars, with its first opportunity coming in tonight's Game 5.

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Stars -131

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 points (-150): 5 stars

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 points (-188): 5 stars

(Same-game parlay odds: +350)

The Oilers are known for their high-flying offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, however it's been the team's defense and goaltending that have keyed three straight wins over the Stars in the Western Conference Final. After surrendering six goals to Dallas in Game 1, the Oilers have let up just two goals total over the past three games. Speaking of McDavid and Draisaitl, the Under on their points props are the only two 5-star player prop recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model for Game 5. McDavid has been calculated for 0.3 points tonight, while Draisatl is estimated to have 0.5 points.

Dallas is a -131 favorite (wager $131 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and comes away with the victory in 59% of simulations, making Stars money line a B-graded play. Meanwhile, Edmonton is a +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdog, and the total sits at 6. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Stars game 5, at SportsLine. You can also check out our NHL betting guide for more guidance.

