Do the Stanley Cup Playoffs get any better than the Vegas Golden Knights scoring the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left to beat the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night? Hopefully, we get more epic drama in Sunday's clashes with the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars each looking to go up in the series in Game 3 and the Florida Panthers aiming to tie the series at 2-2 in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are the best NHL bets today from the SportsLine Projection Model, and we'll also look at Sunday's featured promo, which is Caesars Sportsbook giving new users the ability to potentially double their winnings for 10 bets.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Over 5.5 goals (-110)

Jason Robertson Over 1.5 shots on goal

The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season after finishing with the most points of any team, but they haven't been as dominant during the playoffs. After needing a miraculous rally to survive Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues in the first round, they now find themselves tied at 1-1 against the Dallas Stars and on the road for Game 3. For the top-rated player prop for Sunday's clash on the ice, the SportsLine projection model is looking at Over 1.5 shots on goal for Stars left winger Jason Robertson. He's gone Over this prop in five of his past seven games when facing a top-10 defense, averaging 2.7 shots per game over that stretch. He's projected for 2.6 shots in Game 3, good enough to be the game's only 4.5-star recommendation.

The Stars are -148 (wager $148 to win $100) favorites on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and if you want to back them to cover -1.5 on the puck line, it's a +178 (wager $100 to win $178) payout. Meanwhile, the Jets are listed at +123 on the money line, while the total sits at 5.5. The Under is 2-0 to start in this series, however the Over hits in Game 3 in 55% of the model's simulations. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Maple Leafs ML (+157)

Brad Marchand Over 1.5 shots on goal

The Maple Leafs had a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead but Panthers trade deadline acquisition Brad Marchand was the hero in overtime, as his game-winning goal cut Florida's series deficit in half. Now, the Panthers have a chance to square this up at 2-2, and the SportsLine model is strongly backing a Marchand prop for Game 4. Marchand over 1.5 shots on goal is one of three 5-star player prop recommendations in this showdown, as he's projected to put up 2.7 shots on goal. In his past five home games against teams with winning records, he's averaging 2.4 shots per game.

The Panthers are the biggest favorites on today's slate at -189 (wager $189 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus odds, whereas the Maple Leafs are +157 (wager $100 to win $157). The model is siding with the underdog here, as Toronto takes a 3-1 series lead in 54% of simulations. The total is positioned at 6, with the Over slightly favored at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

