The defending NHL champion Florida Panthers appear destined for another Stanley Cup run as they are up 2-0 over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes, who dominated the Washington Capitals in the second round, have had no answers offensively or defensively for Florida, which has a commanding 10-2 scoring advantage this series. The series now heads to Florida for Game 3 after Carolina struggled mightily in front of its home crowd.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets and player props for Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3. Below, you can also find out all about Saturday's featured promo, which is DraftKings offering $300 in bonus bets to new users.

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 5.5 (-125)

Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal (-118)

Sam Bennett has made his presence felt for the Panthers, scoring three times and picking up an assist in Florida's two wins. Defensively, Sergei Bobrovsky has been dominant, stopping 48 of 50 shots on goal from Carolina skaters. The Hurricanes haven't scored since late in Game 1, as they were shut out 5-0 at home in Game 2. They'll be looking to force more pressure on Bobrovsky, and someone who can certainly do that is Burns, Carolina's veteran defenseman who has led the NHL in shots on goal before. He has one goal and two assists this postseason, and he has 17 shots on goal in 12 games. His shots on goal prop for Saturday is 1.5, and the model likes the Over, projecting Burns to have 2.7. That's one of the model's two 5-star player props for Hurricanes-Panthers Game 3.

Florida is a -153 (wager $153 to win $100) favorite on the money line as well as -1.5 (+171) on the puck line. On the flip side, Carolina is a +128 (wager $100 to win $128) underdog on the road. The total is set at 5.5 goals, and the model likes the Under, with that hitting in 59% of simulations. These teams combined for seven goals in a 5-2 Panthers win in Game 1, and Florida won 5-0 in Game 2. Carolina allowed just seven goals in five games last series against Washington and allowed the 10th-fewest goals this season, while Florida allowed the seventh-fewest goals. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Hurricanes-Panthers, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

