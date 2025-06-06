The Edmonton Oilers kicked off the NHL Stanley Cup Final with a bang, taking Game 1 4-3 in overtime over the defending champs, the Florida Panthers. Leon Draisaitl continued his stellar postseason, scoring two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Edmonton fell behind 3-1 in the second period thanks to two goals from Sam Bennett before storming back to force overtime and get the win. Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. ET, where the Panthers will aim to even things at 1-1.

Interested in NHL betting? Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets and player props for Game 2 between the Panthers and Oilers. You can also learn all about Friday's featured promo, which is DraftKings Sportsbook offering $300 in bonus bets.

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Panthers ML (+110)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 total points (-122)

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 total points (-138)

(Same-game parlay odds: +559)

The Oilers struck first in Game 1 thanks to an early first-period goal from Draisaitl off a rebound, but it was all Panthers for a long stretch as Bennett's two goals helped Florida take a 3-1 lead. Viktor Arvidsson scored shortly after Bennett made it 3-1 Florida to get things within a single goal, while Mattias Ekholm tied it at 3-3 to help force overtime. With just 31 seconds left in OT, McDavid found Draisaitl in front of the net, and he did the rest, beating Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Oilers a 4-3 win. It's a notable win not just because it gives Edmonton an early series lead, but because the Oilers lost each of the first three games of last year's Final to Florida before winning Games 4-6. The Panthers rebounded, though, winning Game 7 2-1 for the franchise's first title.

McDavis and Draisaitl each had two points in Game 1, with McDavid handing out two assists and Draisaitl scoring two goals. The model is taking the Under on both stars' points props, which are set at 1.5 each. McDavid is projected to have 0.4 points, and Draisaitl 0.6. Draisaitl has achieved Unders in three of his last five games when the Oilers were favored.

The Oilers are -130 (wager $130 to win $100) money-line favorites on the money line and are 1.5-goal favorites (+185). The Panthers are +110 (wager $100 to win $110) underdogs on the road, and the model likes playing Panthers money line, with the road team winning in more than 50% of model simulations. The total for goals scored is set at 6.5, with the Under favored at -125 to the Over's +105. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Oilers, at SportsLine. If you're interested in betting on this game or series or simply want to learn more about betting on hockey, check out our NHL betting guide.

Today's featured promo

The promo of the day for Friday is from DraftKings Sportsbook, which is running a "bet and get" promotion where a new user can earn $300 in bonus bets if they win a first bet of at least $5 at -500 odds or longer. If you win that first bet, your account is credited with 12 $25 bonus bet tokens for you to use as you please. They expire after seven days and if you win a wager using those bonus bets, you receive only the winnings and not the stake. This offer is available only to new DraftKings users who are at least 21 years old (18+ in Kentucky and Washington D.C.) and have never signed up with the sportsbook before. Learn more about the DraftKings promo code, as well as other new-user promotions from top sportsbooks here.