The Edmonton Oilers return home having tied the NHL Stanley Cup Final 2-2 with the Florida Panthers. This comes after Edmonton came back from an early 3-0 deficit to win Game 4 by a final tally of 5-4 thanks to another Leon Draisaitl overtime goal. Game 5 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Oilers ML (-121)

Evander Kane Over 1.5 shots on goal (-190)

Darnell Nurse Over 1.5 shots on goal (-138)



(Same-game parlay odds: +415)

After getting blown out in Game 3, it looked like the Oilers were on that track once again in Game 4 as they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Edmonton swapped goaltenders to Calvin Pickard and scored three times in the second period to tie things up. The Oilers took a 4-3 lead in the third period and appeared to be on their way to victory before Sam Reinhart forced overtime with just 20 seconds remaining. Draisaitl was the hero again, though, scoring his fourth overtime goal of the postseason and his second of this series. These two teams faced off in last year's Final, but that series wasn't nearly as back-and-forth as this one, as the Panthers won Games 1-3 before the Oilers won Games 4-6 before Florida won Game 7 at home for its first title, while Edmonton is aiming to win its first Cup since 1990.

The model has two 5-star recommendations, and both are Oilers shots on goal props. Kane is projected to go Over his 1.5 line with 2.9, while Nurse is also projected to go Over 1.5 with 2.5. Kane has gone Over his shots on goal prop in six of his last 10 games, while Nurse has gone Over in 14 of his last 24 games when the Oilers are favored. Kane is averaging 2.4 shots on goal per game this postseason, and Nurse is averaging 2.1 per contest.

The Oilers are -120 (wager $120 to win $100) money-line favorites for Game 5, while the Panthers are +100 (wager $100 to win $100) underdogs on the road. The model likes the Oilers on the money line, with the home team winning in more than 50% of model simulations. The total for goals scored is 6.5, with the Over at +100 and Under at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Oilers, at SportsLine. If you're interested in betting on this game or the rest of the series, be sure to check out our NHL betting guide.

