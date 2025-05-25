The Edmonton Oilers tied the NHL Western Conference Final up at one game apiece when they defeated the Dallas Stars 3-0 Friday night thanks to stellar goaltending from Stuart Skinner and goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak and Connor Brown. The series now moves from Texas to north of the border, where Edmonton will look to take a 2-1 series lead in front of its home crowd Sunday in Game 3.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets and player props for Game 3 between the Stars and Oilers. You can also learn all about Sunday's featured promo, which is Fanatics Sportsbook offering $1,000 in No Sweat Bets to new users.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Under 6 (+100)

Connor McDavid Under 1.5 total points (-102)

Leon Draisaitl Under 1.5 total points (-142)

The Oilers led Game 1 3-1 heading into the third period, which is when Edmonton's penalty kill fell apart as the Stars scored three goals in the first six minutes of the period. The Oilers were dominant in Game 2 and what could bode well for them is their two superstars McDavid and Draisaitl haven't taken things over like we know they can, and that's with McDavid having three assists and Draisaitl having a goal and three assists thus far against Dallas. Those two can explode at any moment, but the model doesn't think that'll happen in Game 3, with both projected to score Under their respective 1.5 total points props. Both are 5-star plays.

The Oilers are -164 (wager $164 to win $100) favorites on the money line and are 1.5-goal favorites (+152). The Stars are +138 (wager $100 to win $138) underdogs on the road. The total is set at six goals, and we can tell you the model likes the Under, with that hitting in 52% of simulations. These teams combined for nine goals in Game 1 thanks in large part to a five-goal outburst from Dallas in the third period, but Game 2 saw just three goals find the back of the net. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Stars-Oilers, at SportsLine. If you're interested in betting on this game or series or want to learn more about betting on hockey, check out our NHL betting guide.

