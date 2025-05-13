The Winnipeg Jets captured the Presidents' Cup in the regular season after leading the NHL in points, but it has not come as easy for them so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They needed a Game 7 miracle to escape the first round against the St. Louis Blues and now find themselves down 2-1 on the road against the Dallas Stars ahead of Tuesday night's Game 4.

Here's a look at the top picks for Jets-Stars from SportsLine's model, along with the latest FanDuel promo offer for new bettors ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Jason Robertson Over 1.5 shots on goal (4.5 stars)

Mikko Rantanen Under 1.5 points (4.5 stars)

Rantanen has taken his game to another level in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, adding a goal and two assists to his postseason tally in the Stars' Game 3 victory. He now has the second-lowest Conn Smythe Trophy winner odds of any player at +475, only behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid at +450. Yet, the SportsLine projection model is rolling with Under 1.5 points for Rantanen in Game 4, as he's projected for 0.5. He actually hasn't cleared his points prop in six of his past 10 games where the Stars have been home favorites. The model also likes the Over for Robertson's shots on goal, as he's been calculated for 2.6 in Game 4.

The Stars are -143 favorites (wager $143 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Jets are +121 (wager $100 to win $121) underdogs. The total resides at 5.5 and the model has the Over hitting in 54% of simulations. With the Over priced at -125, though, it's only been given a 'C' grade. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Jets-Stars Game 4, at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

FanDuel is offering new users the chance to earn $200 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5 with the sportsbook. There is no odds requirement for the first wager, so we recommend placing a first bet on as big of a favorite as possible to give yourself the best chance at getting the bonus bets. If you do receive the $200 in bonus bets, you can wager with them in whatever fashion you choose. Just know they expire in seven days. Additionally, check out other promos available from top sportsbooks.