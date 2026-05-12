The 2026 PGA Championship begins on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club, and before you do any golf betting for the season's second major, you'll want to check out the more than $5,000 in bonuses being offered by some of the best betting apps. Bryson DeChambeau has been the runner-up at the PGA Championship in each of the last two years, so can he finally get over the hump in suburban Philadelphia this week? He's listed at +2000 in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds, while last year's winner Scottie Scheffler is the +480 favorite. You can also wager on 2026 PGA Championship prop picks on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365. New FanDuel users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins:

At DraftKings, new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

By using bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, you get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $10 wager, win or lose:

PGA Championship promo codes can help you get the most bang for your buck. The 2026 PGA Championship begins on Thursday morning, leaving you plenty of time to use the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $5,000 for golf betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA Championship betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $100 instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

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Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash OR 100% Profit Boost Token for 5 days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days or a 100+ profit boost token for five days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

2026 PGA Championship betting preview:

Rory McIlroy (+850) is a two-time PGA Championship winner and he's now won six majors after winning at Augusta for the second year in a row last month. McIlroy is one of only six players in history to complete the career grand slam and he can become the seventh player in history with three PGA Championship victories this week. He'd be only the fourth player to do so since the event converted to stroke play, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Meanwhile, Koepka is also in the 2026 PGA Championship field and he'll seek to join Woods, Nicklaus and Walter Hagen as the only players with four wins or more in this event. Koepka is the only player besides Tiger Woods to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship during the stroke play era (2018 and 2019) and then he added a third victory in 2023. He's listed at +300 in the PGA Championship 2026 odds.

However, everybody is looking up at Scheffler on the odds board this week, as the No. 1 player in the world is the reigning PGA Championship winner. Scheffler's five-shot win at Quail Hollow last year was the largest since McIlroy won by eight in 2012 at Kiawah. His win at The American Express was his 20th on the PGA Tour, and he's now finished top 10 in 11 of the last 13 major championships that he's played. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship now at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.