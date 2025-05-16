Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is not in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, but an intriguing group of nine horses has been assembled for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism closed as the favorite in the Derby before finishing second and is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes betting odds. He will not have to deal with Sovereignty on Saturday, making him a potentially popular choice at online horse racing betting sites. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

However, Journalism will have to get past other 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders like Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2), and Clever Again (5-1). American Promise, who also ran in the Derby, is a 15-1 Preakness Stakes longshot. Gosger (20-1) has won two of his three career starts, but he is the longest shot on the horse racing odds board.

Deciding how to use Journalism will be one key for horse racing bettors, but finding the top Preakness Stakes promo codes can make the quest for profitability much more attainable on Preakness Stakes betting apps. Here's a look at some of the top FanDuel Racing promo codes and TwinSpires offer codes so you know where to bet the Preakness Stakes. You can also check out the best Preakness Stakes betting apps.

Preakness Stakes betting promos

Here's a look at the 2025 Preakness Stakes promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the second leg of the Triple Crown.

FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

The FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users a $500 No Sweat First Bet. This means users can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and receive their stake back bonus credit form if it loses. This offer is only available to new users and for their very first wager on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

TwinSpires is offering new users $100 for every $400 wagered, up to $400 in total bonuses. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full amount in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account.

Comparing the best Preakness Stakes promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to learn how to bet on the Preakness Stakes.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing are both transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotion at both TwinSpires gives users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $800 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $200 in bonus funds. Similarly, the no sweat bet at FanDuel Racing matches the player's first wager up to $500.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires promotion runs for 30 days and applies to races beyond the Preakness Stakes, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Preakness to sign up for an account to access the offer. FanDuel Racing's bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued, so players must be aware in case their first bet loses.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will credit bonus funds to users as each $200 increment is passed, up to $400 within the 30-day period for the promotion. FanDuel Racing's no sweat bet can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account.

Responsible gaming

Racebooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling, and they provide essential tools and resources for anyone who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the upcoming Preakness Stakes, both TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

It's important to note that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you need an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.