Best prop bets for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Who Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson When Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (start of streaming event) Where AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas How to watch Netflix

One of the most unique fights in recent memory is just days away, as 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul is set to box against legendary former champion Mike Tyson, who is now 58 years old. In his prime, Tyson was one of the most dominant heavyweights of all time but, at his current age, how will he hold up in the ring against the less skilled but presumably more fit Paul?

Despite doubts from some, this bout has been sanctioned as a pro fight, so betting-wise, it will be treated as such. With the fight set for this Friday, there are lines for plenty of markets available, such as the classic money line bet, round total, and lots of props. For those unfamiliar with boxing betting props, any bet that deals with something other than the winner of the fight or how long it will last counts as a prop, giving bettors plenty of options to dive into.

It’s hard to know exactly how a fight like this one will turn out, but it’s certainly possible to find value without picking a winner. Conversely, if you believe you have a good idea of what will happen, you can cash in to an even greater degree.

Explore some of the most interesting and popular prop bet markets for this fight.

Key prop betting markets (all odds via FanDuel)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Round betting (exact)

This market is more or less a two-leg, same-game parlay in which the bettor picks the fighter who will win and the round in which the fight will end. If the fight goes the distance, all of these bets are deemed to be losers, but there’s a bet to capture that outcome, too.

Since there are 16 different outcomes and it’s not guaranteed that even one hits, the lines are fairly long. Some intriguing ones include +1400 odds on a classic Tyson first-round knockout/TKO and +1500 for him to win in the second.

Meanwhile, a bet on Paul might follow the logical thread that suggests that Tyson will tire and fade late in the fight. Paul to win in the fifth round carries +1600 odds, it’s +1800 for him to finish the job in the sixth, and +2200 for the seventh. For those who think Tyson makes it to the final round and then is forced out of the fight, there’s +2800 odds on that niche yet intriguing outcome.

Round betting (alternate)

This is a similar market, but rather than picking an individual round, bettors can pick a band of two rounds. Following the logic discussed above, a bettor might be interested in betting Tyson to win in the first two rounds at +700, Paul to win in rounds 5-6 at +800, or Paul to wrap things up in the last two rounds at +1200. Again, if you believe the fight goes the distance, there’s another bet for that, referred to as “to go the distance”.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Method of Victory

By the odds, the most likely outcome is a Paul win by KO/TKO with a line of +130, followed by Tyson to win by the same method at +240. Paul’s odds to win by points or decision is +300, while Tyson’s are a lengthy +1100, implying that the house thinks that if Tyson pulls this one off, it won’t take the full eight rounds. One can also bet on a draw with this market, with that line set at +1100.

To go the distance

This is a simple market with just two options: Will the bell ring at the end of the eighth round, or will the fight not last that long? Online sportsbooks seem to believe that the answer to that question is the latter, as the knockout options for each fighter carry the shortest lines in the method market, and the fight is -215 to not go the distance. That leaves +164 odds if one thinks the fighters will still be on their feet after eight rounds.

To win in 60 seconds

This is a market that at first glance would seem to favor Tyson, given his reputation for lightning-fast knockouts, but the two fighters each have +3400 odds to win within the first minute. Those who think the fight will be extremely short but don’t know who that favors can simply bet on +2300 odds for the fight to end within a minute.

Exact final round

This market is similar to some others discussed, although it has nothing to do with who wins. Simply put, if one thinks the fight will end by knockout or TKO, this market allows one to pick in which round they think that will happen. Once again, if the fight goes the distance, all bets in this market are losers.

So what are the lines like in this market? The likeliest rounds to feature the end of the fight, as per the odds, are Rounds 2 and 3, each with +650 odds. Round 1 is close behind at +700, while the eighth and final round is dead last with +1800 odds. The middle rounds of 4-7 have odds ranging from +850 to +1400, with the odds getting longer the later the rounds get.

To be knocked down

Before breaking down the odds for this section, let’s start with a key definition: betting on this prop means betting on the fighter who goes to the mat, not the one who records a knockdown. So, if someone thinks Paul will knock down Tyson, they’d bet Tyson for this prop. That option carries odds of -118. Conversely, those who believe that Tyson will put Paul on the mat at least once, even if not in knockout fashion, can bet on that at +172 odds.

This is an interesting market as it allows bettors to cash in on the notion that this fight, regardless of result, will be a messy and chaotic one. Whether one thinks Tyson’s sheer power gets the better of Paul at least once, or they anticipate the former champ struggling with fitness at his relatively advanced age, there’s value to be had in this market, as it’s hard to imagine both fighters standing on their feet for eight straight rounds.

Best prop bets on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Jake Paul to be knocked down (+172), Mike Tyson to win in rounds 1-2 (+700)

These two plays are correlated, so feel free to do some unit management. One way to play could be putting a half-unit on each, or a full unit on the knockdown prop and a half-unit or less on the Tyson round of victory wager.

Overall, this is an investment in Tyson to hurt Paul with his famously-powerful punches, with a less-confident investment in him to land enough of those strikes to secure a victory in short order. If a bettor likes this overall approach but isn’t quite as confident in Tyson to get to Paul so quickly but still wants to win if this script plays out, think about Tyson to win by KO/TKO at +240.