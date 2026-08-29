Two of the biggest names in tennis will fight to defend their US Open crowns over the next few weeks, with Carlos Alcaraz the reigning men's winner while Aryna Sabalenka has won each of the last two women's titles. The first round of the 2026 US Open begins on Sunday, Aug. 30, for both the men's and women's draws. The men's tournament has some added intrigue this year as Alcaraz missed both the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, and Jannik Sinner, the 2024 men's US Open winner and 2025 runner-up, will not be in the field this year because of a knee injury.

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For those interested in tennis betting ahead of the 2026 US Open, you need to check out the best sportsbook promos that are currently available for new users at the top sports betting apps.

Where to bet on the 2026 US Open

Interested in sports betting on the 2026 US Open? Here are some new-user promos available at the top sports betting sites.

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet are all offering "bet and get" promotions in some shape and form. You can get $200 in bonus bets over 21 days after placing a first bet of $5 or more at DraftKings, while you can get $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 or more each day for seven days at FanDuel. Hard Rock Bet gives new users $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet tokens, while bet365's offer is for $365 in bonus bets after a first wager of at least $10.

BetMGM has two available offers for new users, one of which is a first-bet match up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The other offer is for $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The offer available to you is based on which state you're in.

Fanatics Sportsbook's offer allows new users who sign up to get 10 Bet Matches over 10 days, with each worth up to $100 for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash.

Caesars Sportsbook's offer is for profit boosts, as a first bet of $1 or more nets new Caesars users 10 100% profit boost tokens.

2026 US Open betting preview

All eyes will be on Sabalenka in the women's field as she's looking to defend not just last year's US Open, but the 2024 US Open as well. She's a +350 futures betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, just ahead of Iga Swiatek, who is +475. Swiatek won the 2022 US Open and is a six-time major champion. American Coco Gauff is +500, and she won this event back in 2023. Naomi Osaka is +1000, and she's a two-time US Open champ. Elena Rybakina, who won the Australian Open this year, is +1300, and 2026 French Open winner Mirra Andreeva is +1500. American Jessica Pegula, who fell to Sabalenka in the 2024 US Open final, is still seeking her first major, and she's +1400.

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With Sinner out of action, it's no surprise Alcaraz is the clear favorite at +200 in the latest US Open betting odds at DraftKings. He's a seven-time major winner, a two-time US Open winner and completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open earlier this year. Alexander Zverev is viewed as Alcaraz's top competition here, as the German star won the French Open for his first major this year and has appeared in the final of every major before, including the 2020 US Open. The legendary Novak Djokovic is always worth keeping an eye on, and the 39-year-old star is a four-time US Open, winner -- most recently in 2023 -- and has the third-shortest odds at +750. American Ben Shelton is seeking his first career major win as well as his first major final appearance. He's +900, followed by Rafael Jodar and Arthur Fils, both of whom are +1100. American Taylor Fritz is +1200, and his lone major finals appearance was in 2024, when he lost to Sinner at the US Open.

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