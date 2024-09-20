Best sportsbook promos and bonuses for College Football Week 4

These promo codes and bonuses can get you started at sportsbooks and bet on college football.

With a jam-packed weekend of Saturday college football and the NFL on Sunday, U.S. sportsbooks are ready with several promos to welcome new users into the fold.

Going into the fourth full week of the college football season, we’re starting to get a sense of who is for real (Texas, Miami) and who isn’t (Florida, Florida State). Of course, there are still some teams in between. Those will be the teams we focus on as we’re starting to see conference matchups dot the schedule.

Starting on Friday night, three unbeatens take the field. First, No. 24 Illinois takes on No. 22 Nebraska (8 p.m. ET). Each team comes into their Big Ten opener at 3-0. In the ACC, Syracuse hosts Stanford – yes, Stanford – in an ACC matchup (7:30 p.m. ET). The Orange are already 1-0 in ACC play, coming in at 2-0 overall with a win over a ranked Georgia Tech team two weeks ago before a bye week.

At noon on Saturday, No. 21 Clemson looks to get ACC play off to a good start when it hosts North Carolina State. Both teams have lopsided losses to SEC squads but come into conference play with a fresh start.

At 3:30 p.m., the marquee game is a Big Ten matchup between No. 11 USC – yes, USC – and No. 18 Michigan. The Wolverines failed a home test against Texas a couple of weeks ago, and the Trojans are coming off a season-opening win over LSU on a neutral field. For the second time this year, the Wolverines are underdogs at The Big House.

In another matchup of 3-0 teams, No. 12 Utah visits No. 14 Oklahoma State (4 p.m. ET, FOX) in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Finally, at 7:30 p.m., the SEC takes the spotlight in prime time when Oklahoma plays it’s first-ever SEC game. The 15th-ranked Sooners host No. 6 Tennessee, with both coming into the game at 3-0. The Vols, outscoring opponents 191-13 this year, are a touchdown favorite on the road.

Here is a rundown of some of the top sportsbook promos available to be used for Week 4 college football betting.

FanDuel promo code for NCAAF week 4

Interested in accumulating some bonus bets by wagering on college football and enjoying all of the NFL games on Sunday? If that sounds good, FanDuel’s new-user promo may be for you. After registering to the site for the first time and making a deposit of at least $5, that clears the way for the introductory offer. After placing your first bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets plus a promo code that grants you three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

The $200 in bonus bets do not have to be wagered all at once, but you will have seven days to use them once they’re credited to your account (up to 72 hours after your first bet goes live). For the NFL Sunday Ticket trial, you’ll receive a promo code to the email address you used to sign up for FanDuel. This requires you to register for YouTube or YouTube TV if you are not already a member.

BetMGM promo code for NCAAF week 4

With the BetMGM promo code “CBSSPORTS”, you can take virtual insurance on your first bet at the sportsbook. After registering and depositing at least $10, if your first bet is graded as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500.

For this new-user promo, you’ll receive the bonus bet in your account and have up to seven days to use it. Depending on how big your initial wager was, you’ll either have to use the bonus bet all at once, or it will be broken up into equal individual bets. When it comes to bonus bets on any platform, you only get to keep the winnings – your stake is not returned to you like in a traditional bet.

Once a member, you’ll have access to occasional tokens that will credit your account in bonus bets if you lose, and there’s also an offer you can opt-in on that will give you 1,000 in BetMGM Rewards points if you place a wager of $50 or more.

Caesars promo code for NCAAF week 4

You can also get a bonus bet as insurance of sorts when you sign up at Caesars Sportsbook for the first time. New users using the promo code “CBS1000” can get a bonus bet if they lose their first wager, up to $1,000.

For this bonus bet, you’ll have 14 days to use it, but you have to use the entire amount all at once. You’ll get the bonus bet within 48 hours of losing the qualifying wager, and you have 14 days to use the bonus bet.

Other promos available for Caesars users include referral bonuses and earning points for Caesars Rewards, which can be used at Caesars properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Fanatics promo code for NCAAF week 4

Fanatics is known as the site where you can buy team-branded merchandise, but it also operates a sportsbook and has a bonus offer for new users.

For this offer, all you have to do is create a new account for the first time and make a deposit. After doing this, your first bet for each of the first 10 days you’re a member will unlock a bonus bet. You’ll receive a bonus bet equal to the amount you wager (up to $100) for 10 days in a row, so you can technically earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

The bets can vary in value, up to $100, depending on the amount you wager each day, and you don’t have to wager the same amount each time. Each particular bonus bet is good for seven days, so keep track of which ones might be expiring. One additional thing to know is that your bet must have odds of -200 or longer to qualify for the promotion each day.

Summary for best sportsbook promos for NCAAF week 4