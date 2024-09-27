Best sportsbook promos and bonuses for college football Week 5

Check out promo codes for new users at various sportsbooks for this week’s big NCAAF matchups.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

We’re starting to see some separation at the top of the college football landscape but, after week 5, we’ll have a clearer path atop a jam-packed SEC. And if you’re looking to place any wagers on this Saturday’s action, we have a look at some of the top new-user promos at U.S. sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Five of the top-six teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll are from the SEC, and two of them square off.

At noon, No. 12 Michigan hosts Minnesota a week after the Wolverines’ win over USC in the final minute. Also at noon, two ranked teams out of the Big 12 look to avoid an 0-2 start in league play when Oklahoma State visits Kansas State.

In the 3:30 p.m. window, No. 13 USC plays its first-ever home Big Ten game against Wisconsin, which is coming off a shellacking at the hands of Alabama. No. 15 Louisville also takes on No. 16 Notre Dame in the same time slot.

In primetime, there are some fun Big Ten matchups alongside the big one in the SEC: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama. Those are No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State, which is a matchup of two undefeated schools. And there’s also No. 3 Ohio State at 3-1 Michigan State, which is exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. The Buckeyes have won eight in a row against the Spartans.

If you’re looking to sign up with a major sportsbook for this Saturday’s slate of games, here are some new-user bonuses you can claim.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics Get a $100 bet match for 10 straight days

FanDuel promo for NCAAF week 5

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a deposit of as little as $5 will unlock a bet-and-get promo worth $200 in bonus dollars. This bonus can be claimed by those signing up at FanDuel for the first time. After registering and depositing at least $5, your first cash wager will unlock the bonus, with no promo code necessary.

You can use the $200 in bonus bets in any denomination you wish, but know that the bonus bets themselves carry no cash value – you only will get to keep your winnings from a bonus bet. You also have seven days from the time the $200 in bonus cash is credited to your account to use them before they expire.

Once you’re a member, FanDuel has regular promotions on college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays featuring no-sweat bets on same-game parlays, along with profit boosts on selected games.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

BetMGM promo for NCAAF week 5

By using our BetMGM promo code of CBSSPORTS, you can place your first bet without worrying too much since you’ll be credited with bonus bets if you lose. If you’re a first-time user and register with our promo code, you can claim this bonus.

After depositing at least $10, your first wager will unlock the promo: get refunded in bonus bets if your first wager is a loss, up to $1,500. If you win, nothing will happen (except you will have more money in your account). If you lose, the bonus bets will be placed in your account within 72 hours, and you’ll have seven days to use them. Depending on the size of your bet, you’ll either get one bonus bet for the same amount, or you’ll be able to break it up into a few bets of equal amounts.

Several promotions for all users rotate at BetMGM. Ones being offered this week include an additional no-sweat bet, where you’ll be credited with a bonus bet (up to $10) if you lose. You also get a second chance on first touchdown wagers. If the player you choose scores the second touchdown instead of the first, you’ll have your stake returned to you.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Caesars promo for NCAAF week 5

Caesars Sportsbook allows new users who enter our promo code of CBS1000 to insure their first bet as well. By registering with the promo code and making a deposit of any amount, you’ll earn the amount of your first bet back in the form of one bonus bet that you’ll be able to use within 14 days of receiving it.

With Caesars’ new-user promo, the bonus bet can not be broken down into smaller ones. Your bonus bet must be the same amount as your original qualifying wager. You’ll receive the bonus bet within 48 hours of your wager being graded as a loss.

Caesars also offers profit boosts for all users with regularity, select Boosts from the home page to see what’s available at any given time.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics promo for NCAAF week 5

Fanatics is going through its first football season as a branded sportsbook after acquiring PointsBet, and they’re offering up to 10 bonus bets worth a total of up to $1,000 for new users. There’s no promo code required to take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook bet-and-get offer; just be a first-time user of the platform.

After registering for the first time and making a deposit, opt-in for the bonus and you’ll receive a bonus bet in the same amount as your initial wager (up to $100 each day) after it becomes official – win or lose. The same can be said for the next nine days. Opt in for the promo, bet, and get a bonus bet. You don’t have to bet the same amount each day, but just be aware that each bonus bet expires seven days after you receive it, so be sure to use them in order.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).