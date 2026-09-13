The first Sunday of the 2026 NFL season includes eight games in the 1 p.m. ET window, four games in the 4:25 p.m. ET window and Sunday Night Football. Before you participate in any NFL betting and bet on the NFL, you'll want to take a long look at the best NFL promos. The Week 1 NFL schedule abounds with divisional rivalry matchups, including a pair of NFC East games. Eagles vs. Commanders kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and then Giants vs. Cowboys will be the SNF matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites at home over the Commanders, while the Cowboys are 2.5-point road favorites over the Giants. There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering where to bet on Week 1 NFL games. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites that are available for Week 1 NFL action on Sunday, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $150 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager.

Meanwhile, the DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three require a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Patriots vs. Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Week 1 NFL betting preview, picks

Eagles vs. Commanders: Philadelphia -4.5

Since Jayden Daniels arrived, this has been a burgeoning rivalry. They've split their four regular-season games over the last two years and even met in the 2025 NFC Championship Game, with the Eagles winning that contest and going on to win the Super Bowl. However, it's worth noting that Philadelphia's Week 18 loss last season was with their starters resting for the playoffs (though Jayden Daniels was also held out). Now they're hoping that Sean Mannion can help rejuvenate a stagnating offense and the Commanders are down their starting left tackle after Laremy Tunsil tore his triceps. The model predicts that the Eagles cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Over 48.5 points

The last time that these two franchises met in Week 1, the Cowboys shut out the Giants 40-0 in 2023. However, the Giants scored 71 points in their two head-to-head meetings with the Cowboys last season and the two teams combined to score 128 points in those matchups. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are all healthy entering the 2026 season and the Dallas defense is still a gigantic question mark. Meanwhile, the Cowboys welcome everybody back from an offense that ranked second in total yards and seventh in scoring last season. The model predicts that the two teams combine to score 60 points on average and that the Over hits in 70% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

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