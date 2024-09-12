Best sportsbook promos for Bills vs. Dolphins on TNF

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 1 of the NFL season is behind us. Now, the hard part begins.

There’s a common occurrence of overreacting to Week 1 results when it comes to Week 2. But in the case of this week’s Thursday night matchup (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it features teams who both staged second-half comebacks to win in the opening week of the season.

The Buffalo Bills (1-0) were victorious at home over Arizona, 34-28, thanks to two passing and two rushing touchdowns from Josh Allen. The quarterback suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand, but is expected to play in South Florida without any restrictions.

Miami beat in-state rival Jacksonville, 20-17, with a field goal as time expired. An 80-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill also helped turn the tide, as the Dolphins outscored the Jags 17-0 in the second half.

The Bills have owned their AFC East rivals in recent years, going 8-1 over the Dolphins this decade, which includes a playoff win in 2022 and a win in Miami during the final week of last year’s regular season to give the division title to Buffalo. Miami’s only recent win in the series was a 21-19 victory at home in September 2022.

Despite recent history, major U.S. sportsbooks have the Dolphins as slight favorites going into this Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium. Odds for spread and total are -110 unless otherwise noted.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL FanDuel MIA -1.5 / BUF +1.5 MIA -120 / BUF +102 48.5 BetMGM MIA -2 / BUF +2 MIA -125 / BUF +105 49 Caesars MIA -1.5 (-115) / BUF +1.5 (+115) MIA -130 / BUF +110 49 Fanatics MIA -1.5 / BUF +1.5 MIA -125 / BUF +105 49

FanDuel promo code for Bills vs. Dolphins

No promo code is required to get this FanDuel bonus that not only awards $200 in bonus bets but also grants access to three weeks of the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube or YouTube TV. You do need to be a first-time user of FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify. At that point, register for an account, make a deposit of at least $5 and wager at least that amount on your first bet. After that bet becomes official, you’ll qualify for $200 in bonus bets and the free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

The bonus bets will be deposited into your account within 72 hours of the wager going live. At that point, you’ll have seven days to use them. You can also break up the bets into different amounts, so you don’t have to use them all at once. But remember that only the winnings from bonus bets end up in your account. A promo code for the NFL Sunday Ticket trial will be emailed to the address you used to sign up with FanDuel. A YouTube or YouTube TV account is required.

Once you’re signed up, you can take advantage of other FanDuel promos, including profit boosts and a no-sweat same game parlay for Bills vs. Dolphins. Place a three-leg same game parlay on this game and earn your stake back in the form of a bonus bet if you lose.

BetMGM promo code for Bills vs. Dolphins

Getting a second chance on your first wager is what BetMGM is offering as a welcome bonus. New users can register with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to take advantage of this first bet offer. After registering and placing a deposit of at least $10, your first wager will qualify for the promotion. If you happen to lose your first bet, your account will be credited in bonus bets with the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,500.

The number of bonus bets you receive will depend on how much you wager. For example, a bet of $20 will get a bonus bet of $20. But if you wager a higher amount – say $300 – you’ll get several bets of an equal denomination. As usual, you only get to keep the winnings from a wager that uses a bonus bet.

After signing up, you can also take advantage of odds boosts, bet tokens, and a special football promotion where you get a second chance if you lose a prop bet on a game’s first touchdown scorer. If the player you picked does not score first but ends up being the second player to get into the end zone, you can get the amount of your wager credited back to you.

Caesars promo code for Bills vs. Dolphins

Caesars Sportsbook also offers a bonus bet if your first bet loses. This offer is available to new users by using the promo code CBS1000 when registering. After depositing any amount, you can get a bonus bet of up to $1,000 back if you lose your initial wager.

This bonus bet will be dropped into your account within 72 hours if your first bet is a loss. From that point, you have 14 days to use it. For this promo, you’re only given one bonus bet for the full amount of your initial wager.

Another bonus available once you sign up is a special 50% same-game parlay profit boost for Bills vs. Dolphins. After opting in for the promo off the Caesars website or app, you can make a same-game parlay on the Thursday night game and earn 50% more in profit if you win. For this promo, the maximum wager is $10 and the minimum odds are +400 or longer (e.g., an odds payout of +300 would not qualify).

Fanatics promo code for Bills vs. Dolphins

Spread your bonus bets out at Fanatics Sportsbook. New users at this sportsbook qualify for bonus bets that can total up to $1,000. After signing up and depositing, your first bet on each of the next 10 days will earn you a bonus bet of the same amount (up to $100 for each one), regardless of the outcome. So even if you win a $50 bet, you’ll pick up a $50 bonus bet along with your winnings.

You don’t have to wager the same amount each day – you could bet $100 on day one and get a $100 bonus bet, but for day two, you could bet $25 and get a $25 bonus bet. But be sure keep track of your bonus bets, because each one expires seven days after you receive it. Another caveat is that to qualify for a bonus bet, your qualifying wager must have odds of -200 or longer (e.g. a bet with -300 odds doesn’t qualify).

Another unique part of Fanatics Sportsbook is that as an official merchandise supplier of the NFL, you can earn FanCash Rewards that can be used for purchases at the NFL Shop or team online stores.

