Best sportsbook promos for Georgia vs. Alabama
Check out new-user promos available for Saturday’s top-five matchup between Georgia and Alabama.
For the first time since 2017, two of the top four teams in the AP Top 25 poll are clashing in September, and you can bet on this showdown at U.S. sportsbooks.
No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) visits No. 4 Alabama (3-0) in the SEC opener for new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. The game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This will be just the second time in the last eight meetings that the two teams will square off in the regular season. Four others were in the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s Alabama upset, and two were in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, with the two programs splitting those matchups.
While Georgia’s offense is still looking for its footing under quarterback Carson Beck, the Bulldogs defense remains a consistent threat. Georgia hasn’t allowed a touchdown in three games. The Tide, meanwhile, have scored 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has accounted for 14 of them.
In addition, Georgia’s 42-game regular-season winning streak is at stake.
Here’s a look at the odds for the game at several sportsbooks; spread and over/under total odds are -110 unless otherwise noted.
If Georgia remains the favorite at kickoff, it will mark the end of a 90-game streak in which the Tide were the betting favorites at home.
|SPORTSBOOK
|SPREAD
|MONEY LINE
|TOTAL
|FanDuel
|UGA -2.5 (-105) / ALA +2.5 (-115)
|UGA -126 / ALA +105
|48.5
|BetMGM
|UGA -1.5 (-115) / ALA +1.5 (-105)
|UGA -125 / ALA +105
|48.5
|Caesars
|UGA -2 / ALA +2
|UGA -130 / ALA +110
|48.5
|Fanatics
|UGA -2 / ALA +2
|UGA -125 / ALA +105
|48.5
Many U.S. sportsbooks are offering welcome promos for this huge college football primetime contest.
|SPORTSBOOK
|WELCOME OFFER
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet
|Caesars
|Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager
|Fanatics
|10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000 in total bonus bets
FanDuel promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering players who register for the first time $200 in bonus bets after making a deposit of as little at $5. No promo code is required to claim this offer. All you have to do is register, deposit and place your first bet. At that point, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.
You’ll receive the $200 in bonus cash within 72 hours of your qualifying bet starting. The $200 is yours to use in any combination of bets, but you only get to keep what you win when using a bonus bet; you don’t get the original stake back. The bonus bets also expire seven days after they appear in your account.
Also, look for regular promotions for all users at FanDuel, including bonus bets and profit boosts for several marquee games each weekend during football season.
BetMGM promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama
At BetMGM, your first bet is insured in the form of a bonus bet worth up to $1,500. You must be a new user and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS at registration to claim this bonus. A minimum deposit of $10 is also required.
Once you place your first bet, the BetMGM promo is underway. If you win, you claim your winnings and move on. But if you lose, you’ll receive a bonus in the same value of your original wager, up to $1,500. Depending on the size of your wager, you’ll get one bonus bet to use or several of an equal amount. Just remember that either way, you only get to keep the winnings from your bonus bet.
BetMGM also offers a second chance on first-touchdown wagers. So if the player you choose to score first in Georgia vs. Alabama does not but logs the second touchdown, you’ll get the amount you wagered credited back into your account.
Caesars promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama
New users at Caesars Sportsbook get access to a bonus bet with a first-bet loss when using promo code CBS1000. After registering and making your deposit, you’ll have insurance on your first wager through the sportsbook, up to $1,000. The bonus bet is good for 14 days, but one caveat is that the bonus bet, regardless of the amount, must be used in its entirety on one wager.
Caesars Sportsbook also offers promos for everyone on a weekly basis. A popular one is a 50% same-game parlay profit boost. Simply place a same-game parlay bet with odds of +400 or longer, with a maximum bet of $10, and you can earn 50% more than the normal odds if you win.
Fanatics promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama
Bet and get is the name of the game at Fanatics Sportsbook, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days with the sportsbook After registering as a first-time user at Fanatics and making your deposit, you can opt-in to their promo to claim a bonus bet in the same amount of your initial wager.
The process repeats itself nine more times, as you can opt-in and get a bonus bet for the first 10 days that you’re a member of the site. You don’t have to bet the same amount each day, but the bonus bet is capped at $100 each day. So you could bet $100 one day and get a $100 bonus bet, then bet $25 on day two and get a $25 bonus bet.
To qualify, your initial wager must have odds of -200 or longer, and each bonus bet expires after seven days, so keep a close eye on which ones you use.
Summary of best sportsbook promos for Georgia vs. Alabama
If you’re looking to bet on one of the biggest college football games all season, these sportsbooks are ready with their new-user promos. For more information, strategies and betting terms, check out our complete guide to betting on college football.