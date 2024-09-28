Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the first time since 2017, two of the top four teams in the AP Top 25 poll are clashing in September, and you can bet on this showdown at U.S. sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) visits No. 4 Alabama (3-0) in the SEC opener for new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. The game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This will be just the second time in the last eight meetings that the two teams will square off in the regular season. Four others were in the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s Alabama upset, and two were in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, with the two programs splitting those matchups.

While Georgia’s offense is still looking for its footing under quarterback Carson Beck, the Bulldogs defense remains a consistent threat. Georgia hasn’t allowed a touchdown in three games. The Tide, meanwhile, have scored 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has accounted for 14 of them.

In addition, Georgia’s 42-game regular-season winning streak is at stake.

Here’s a look at the odds for the game at several sportsbooks; spread and over/under total odds are -110 unless otherwise noted.

If Georgia remains the favorite at kickoff, it will mark the end of a 90-game streak in which the Tide were the betting favorites at home.

SPORTSBOOK SPREAD MONEY LINE TOTAL FanDuel UGA -2.5 (-105) / ALA +2.5 (-115) UGA -126 / ALA +105 48.5 BetMGM UGA -1.5 (-115) / ALA +1.5 (-105) UGA -125 / ALA +105 48.5 Caesars UGA -2 / ALA +2 UGA -130 / ALA +110 48.5 Fanatics UGA -2 / ALA +2 UGA -125 / ALA +105 48.5

Many U.S. sportsbooks are offering welcome promos for this huge college football primetime contest.

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics 10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000 in total bonus bets

FanDuel promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering players who register for the first time $200 in bonus bets after making a deposit of as little at $5. No promo code is required to claim this offer. All you have to do is register, deposit and place your first bet. At that point, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.

You’ll receive the $200 in bonus cash within 72 hours of your qualifying bet starting. The $200 is yours to use in any combination of bets, but you only get to keep what you win when using a bonus bet; you don’t get the original stake back. The bonus bets also expire seven days after they appear in your account.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Also, look for regular promotions for all users at FanDuel, including bonus bets and profit boosts for several marquee games each weekend during football season.

BetMGM promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama

At BetMGM, your first bet is insured in the form of a bonus bet worth up to $1,500. You must be a new user and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS at registration to claim this bonus. A minimum deposit of $10 is also required.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Once you place your first bet, the BetMGM promo is underway. If you win, you claim your winnings and move on. But if you lose, you’ll receive a bonus in the same value of your original wager, up to $1,500. Depending on the size of your wager, you’ll get one bonus bet to use or several of an equal amount. Just remember that either way, you only get to keep the winnings from your bonus bet.

BetMGM also offers a second chance on first-touchdown wagers. So if the player you choose to score first in Georgia vs. Alabama does not but logs the second touchdown, you’ll get the amount you wagered credited back into your account.

Caesars promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama

New users at Caesars Sportsbook get access to a bonus bet with a first-bet loss when using promo code CBS1000. After registering and making your deposit, you’ll have insurance on your first wager through the sportsbook, up to $1,000. The bonus bet is good for 14 days, but one caveat is that the bonus bet, regardless of the amount, must be used in its entirety on one wager.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars Sportsbook also offers promos for everyone on a weekly basis. A popular one is a 50% same-game parlay profit boost. Simply place a same-game parlay bet with odds of +400 or longer, with a maximum bet of $10, and you can earn 50% more than the normal odds if you win.

Fanatics promo code for Georgia vs. Alabama

Bet and get is the name of the game at Fanatics Sportsbook, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days with the sportsbook After registering as a first-time user at Fanatics and making your deposit, you can opt-in to their promo to claim a bonus bet in the same amount of your initial wager.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The process repeats itself nine more times, as you can opt-in and get a bonus bet for the first 10 days that you’re a member of the site. You don’t have to bet the same amount each day, but the bonus bet is capped at $100 each day. So you could bet $100 one day and get a $100 bonus bet, then bet $25 on day two and get a $25 bonus bet.

To qualify, your initial wager must have odds of -200 or longer, and each bonus bet expires after seven days, so keep a close eye on which ones you use.

Summary of best sportsbook promos for Georgia vs. Alabama