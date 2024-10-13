Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best sportsbook promos for NFL Week 6 Sunday
BetMGM, FanDuel and others have bonuses that new users can claim for Sunday’s games
As the 2024 NFL season progresses, the quality of football is improving on a week-by-week basis. The jitters and errors of the first few weeks are in the rearview mirror, leading to closer games, more spectacular finishes, and equally impressive individual performances.
San Francisco went to Seattle and grabbed an impressive road victory on Thursday night to kick off Week 6. There’s still plenty to look forward to, such as Jayden Daniels vs. Lamar Jackson, Cowboys vs. Lions, the debut of Spencer Rattler, and the Jets playing their first game without Robert Saleh.
Here is a look at six of the top sportsbooks in the online betting space, including a comparison of the top welcome bonuses. All of these sportsbooks are solid choices but differ slightly in their welcome promos and overall offerings.
Top sportsbook promos
Below is a table with six of the nation’s top sportsbooks and their current sign-up offers available to new users:
|Sportsbook
|Promo
|Promo Code
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if first wager loses
|CBSSPORTS
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if first wager wins
|N/A
|Caesars
|Up to $1,000 back in bonus bet if first wager doesn’t win
|CBS1000
|bet365
|Choice between: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets OR up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if first wager loses
|CBSBET365
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets
|N/A
|Fanatics
|Up to $100 bonus bets per day for 10 days
|N/A
BetMGM
BetMGM offers new users some insurance when placing their first wager. To take part in the promotion, one can register for an account using the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a deposit of at least $10. Then, if the first bet (on any market) wins, the profits and kept and the promotion ends. If the first bet loses, BetMGM will award bonus bets equal to the original wager, up to $1,500.
This BetMGM promotion is applicable only to the first wager on a new account, and bonus bets are issued only if the first bet does not win. Bonus bets must be used within seven days and have no cash value until they have been wagered at least once.
FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel is offering new users a classic bet-and-get promotion with a unique twist. To participate, one can simply deposit $5 of their own money and place a minimum $5 first wager in any market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel will grant $300 in bonus bets to use on any market over the following week.
Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and have no cash value. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once to be converted into a cash balance, and the stake from the bonus bets is not included in the payout of any wager.
Caesars Sportsbook
The Caesars sign-up offer is similar to the one from BetMGM, although the maximum bonus amount is lower. New users can receive up to $1,000 in a bonus if their first wager doesn’t win. To take advantage of this offer, use promo code CBS1000.
A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify. Users can place a bet of up to $1,000 on any sport. If the wager loses, Caesars will provide one bonus bet equal to the stake amount. Note that bonus bets cannot be divided among multiple wagers and must be used within 14 days. If the first bet wins, no bonus bets will be awarded.
bet365
Bet365 offers new users the option to choose between two exclusive promotional offers, enabling them to pick the one that best fits their preferences. Users can opt for a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 or place a $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets. To claim either option, users can sign up using the promo code CBSBET365 and make a minimum deposit of $10.
If selecting the first bet safety net, bet365 will refund the initial bet up to $1,000 if it loses. This offer is valid only for one’s first bet. Alternatively, if the user chooses the bet-and-get option, they’ll need to place a minimum $5 wager on any bet with odds of -500 or longer. Please keep in mind that all bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.
DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all new users the opportunity to claim eight individual $25 bonus bets, totaling $200 in bonus bets. To qualify, users would register and deposit a minimum of $5 of their own funds. Then, they would place a wager of at least $5 on any market of their choice. Once that wager is settled, DraftKings will credit the user’s account with eight $25 bonus bets.
Bonus bets from this DraftKings offer can be used on any sport or market. They expire within seven days of being issued and are single-use, meaning they must be wagered at least once before any withdrawal. The stake from bonus bets is not included in the payout of any winning wagers.
Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics has introduced a unique promotion for new users that sets it apart from other sportsbooks. New users can earn up to $100 in bonus bets daily 10 consecutive days. Each day, Fanatics will match the stake of one’s first bet (with odds of -200 or longer) up to $100, for a total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.
To claim this offer for all 10 days, new users would need to opt in each day, with a minimum daily bet of $5. An initial deposit of $10 is also required for this Fanatics promo. Keep in mind that bonus bets expire after seven days and must be wagered before any withdrawals can be made.
Betting on NFL Week 6
As seen in this article, there’s a wide variety of new user promotions currently available to be claimed. Every week, NFL bettors become more aware that each point matters in these games. Having multiple sportsbook options can be the difference between winning and losing a bet. Users can take advantage of new-user promotions in the process to help bolster their bankroll.
There’s plenty of intrigue in Sunday’s slate of games. Caleb Williams heads to London to face another former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson will get to go head-to-head against Jayden Daniels, who many view as the second coming of Jackson. The Lions and Cowboys always provide entertaining matchups. There’s something for everyone on this slate.