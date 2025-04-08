It's the final week of the NBA regular season, and there is still plenty of intrigue around the league and opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promos. We'll see Western Conference contenders battling to avoid the play-in tournament, as well as a major homecoming after a shocking midseason trade. We will explore the current offering of sportsbook promos for new users as well as highlight the key NBA games this week.

Sportsbook offers

If you want to compare all the sportsbook promo offers with one another, you can view the table below:

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet $30 and get $300 in bonus bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Many sportsbooks are offering a "bet and get" promo for new users, where you'd wager a smaller amount as a first bet in order to potentially earn a larger amount in bonus bets. DraftKings and bet365 both have a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bet offer, with DraftKings giving out six $25 bonus bet tokens, whereas you have the flexibility to wager your $150 in bonus bets however you'd like at bet365.

FanDuel is offering more in bonus bets at $250. However, you have to win your first bet at FanDuel to receive the bonus bets, whereas you earn your bonus bets regardless if your first bet wins or loses at DraftKings and bet365. At FanDuel, though, your first bet can be at any odds, so definitely go for a heavier favorite for the best chance at earning $250 in bonus bets.

Fanatics has a three-day commitment with its bet and get offer. You must make a $10+ first bet in each of your first three days with the sportsbook in order to obtain $100 in bonus bets each day—for up to $300 in bonus bets. That offer is only available in select states, though, so make sure that you qualify for it when signing up.

With the other two offers at BetMGM and Caesars, you can potentially earn more in bonus bets, but you also have to wager more to maximize their promo offers. BetMGM offers a first-bet insurance of up to $1,500, meaning it will match your initial wager in bonus bets if that wager loses. If your initial wager that lost was under $50, you'd receive one bonus bet token. Anything at $50 or higher would be five tokens split evenly—so a $1,500 first wager that lost would be five $300 bonus bet tokens.

Caesars has a different approach with its sign-up offer, giving new customers 10 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your winnings after a first bet of $1 or more. Each profit boost token is a maximum wager of $25, so you would have to wager $250 to maximize the promotion. Additionally, the maximum potential win for each token is $2,500.

What big games are on this week?

The New York Knicks are 50-28 on the season and in third place in the Eastern Conference, but have mightily struggled against the two teams above them in the standings. The Knicks are 0-6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics this season, with five of those defeats coming by double-digit margins. The Knicks get a chance to build some momentum against elite competition this week at Madison Square Garden, hosting the Celtics Tuesday and the Cavaliers Friday.

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Dallas as Luka Doncic returns for the first time since the trade when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers have a 1.5-game lead for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are holding onto the 10th seed and the final play-in tournament spot. In Doncic's first revenge game against his former team, he put up a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a 107-99 Lakers win.

There are five Western Conference teams separated by half a game heading into Tuesday's slate. The Denver Nuggets are in fourth place at 47-32, while the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are all at 46-32. The Timberwolves and Grizzlies square off in Memphis Thursday night in what will be a pivotal game for potentially avoiding the play-in tournament.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, as betting within your means and avoiding chasing losses are extremely important for anyone who is sports betting. The top sportsbooks all have tools to help with responsible gaming, with some of them including loss limits and time limits.

Additionally, there are national resources such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.