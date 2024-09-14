Best sportsbook promos for UFC 306: Get up to $1,500 in bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Elevate your betting experience with the best sportsbook promos, which can be claimed by new customers ahead of UFC 306.

For the very first time, the UFC will be hosting an event from the newly constructed Sphere in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 and it will feature a pair of world title bouts.

Best sportsbook promos for UFC 306

Below, we will break down the top sportsbook promos that are available to claim as new customers of the top online sports betting sites:

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

To claim this FanDuel promo, simply register for a new account and deposit $5 or more using your preferred method. Then, place a $5+ cash wager on any market of your choice.

This action will instantly grant you $200 in bonus bets as well as an exclusive promo link for a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

Notably, bonus bets from FanDuel do not need to be used in one lump sum, but they will expire seven days after issuance. Meanwhile, you must manually cancel your trial subscription of NFL Sunday Ticket before it concludes.

DraftKings Sportsbook

The current DraftKings promo, which is available for all new customers, is a close runner-up to the one at FanDuel.

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook users are eligible to register, deposit at least $5, and bet $5 or more to immediately receive $250 in bonus bets as well as one month of NFL+ Premium.

Like the offer from FanDuel, your initial cash wager can win or lose and you will receive both parts of the promotion. All bonus bets are non-withdrawable and available for seven days after receipt.

Be sure to cancel your NFL+ Premium after the one-month trial period ends. Otherwise, you will be charged to the standard amount.

BetMGM Sportsbook

The highest maximum value of any top sportsbook promo comes at BetMGM Sportsbook. As a new user, you can place your first wager knowing that, if it loses, BetMGM will pay your stake back up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ is required to claim this welcome offer. After registration, deposit at least $10 before placing your first real-money wager of any amount. If it loses, get paid back in one of the following ways:

Qualifying wager is $50.00 or greater: Receive five single-use bonus bet tokens in equal denominations of 20% of your wager’s total amount, up to $1,500.

Qualifying wager is $50.00 or less: Receive one single-use bonus bet token.

Any and all bonus bet tokens received from this BetMGM promo will expire seven days after reaching your account, and they are non-withdrawable.

Caesars Sportsbook

Also operating under the First Bet Insurance structure, this Caesars promo is giving a bonus bet back up to $1,000 if your initial wager loses. Sign up with Caesars promo code ‘CBS1000’ to qualify.

Fund your new Caesars Sportsbook account with at least $10 prior to making your qualifying wager. If your bet loses, Caesars will pay you back up to $1,000 in the form of a single use bonus bet token. This bonus bet, if received, expires after 14 days.

bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 Sportsbook is the only brand to offer its new customers a choice between two welcome offers. Enter bet365 promo code ‘CBSBET365’. Take a look:

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000

The choice is yours, just be sure to opt-in to one of the offers within 30 days of opening your account. For both options, your initial $10+ deposit must be made within seven days of claiming the offer.

The bet and get offer dishes out $200 in bonus bets, which do not need to be used in one lump sum regardless of the qualifying wager’s outcome. The first bet safety net offer only grants bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses. All bonus bets from these bet365 promos expire after seven days.

Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics promo for new patrons is a unique one. Sign up and bet up to $100 for 10 straight days to receive a bet match each day, giving you potential for up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Your first wager of each day qualifies for the bonus, and all qualifying wagers must be at least $5 with minimum odds of -200 or longer. If the first bet of your day is $25, you will receive a $25 bonus bet match. This occurs for your first 10 days following registration. All bonus bets will expire seven days after arriving in your account.

UFC 306 odds, best bets

UFC 306 is packed with marquee fights, most notably the main event featuring bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley and top-contenter, Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley is evolving into one of the sport’s biggest stars, but oddsmakers have him as only a very slight moneyline betting favorite at UFC 306. Still, we like the champ to make a successful title defense via knockout.

In the co-headliner, Alexa Grasso will put her women’s flyweight world title on the line against former long-tenured divisional queen, Valentina Shevchenko. This will be their third meeting, and the odds are narrow. We like Shevchenko to regain the belt on the moneyline.