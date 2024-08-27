Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best sportsbook promos for Week 1 of college football
With a huge weekend of college football coming up, take a look at the sportsbook promos available
College football fans and bettors got a little taste of action this past weekend with four Week 0 games. While it was nice to get started, this upcoming weekend marks the real deal; an entire college football slate with games taking place all weekend from Thursday through Monday night.
Saturday’s slate features some intriguing matchups including Clemson vs. Georgia, Miami vs. Florida and Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame. On Sunday, we get to see LSU and USC go head-to-head as they look to replace the top two picks from this past year’s NFL Draft. The week wraps up on Monday with Florida State looking to avoid a second consecutive upset, this time against Boston College.
If you’re looking for a boost to kickstart your college football betting season, there are numerous top sportsbooks currently offering promotions for new users. FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365 are among operators currently offering promotions that can be redeemed this upcoming weekend. While not mandatory, it’s certainly worth exploring.
Top Sports Betting Promos
|Sportsbook
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|None required
|BetMGM
|Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|CBSSPORTS
|Caesars
|Up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|CBS1000
|bet365
|Choice between: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets OR $1000 first bet safety net
|CBSBET365
|Fanatics
|Get a $100 bet match for 10 straight days
|None required
These aren’t the only sportsbooks available, but we feel they have the best value for new users to take advantage of. Let’s take a deeper look at each offer.
FanDuel
New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can earn $200 in bonus bets as well as access to three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket once they deposit $10 and place their first wager on any market of their choosing. A minimum wager of $5 is required. Bonus bets are issued once the bet is graded and expire after seven days. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for winning wagers. After claiming the welcome bonus, FanDuel users can enjoy one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.
The addition of the three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket & YouTube TV sets FanDuel apart from the competition. With NFL Sunday ticket & YouTube TV you get access to all out-of-market NFL games, as well as all nationally televised games in the regular season and playoffs, and much more.
BetMGM
BetMGM is offering new users who sign up for their sportsbook up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if they lose their first cash wager. In order to claim the offer, bettors must sign up with promo code CBSSPORTS. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account. The promotion must be used on a user’s first bet. The bonus bet issued will be equal to the amount of your first wager; if you bet and lose $300, BetMGM sportsbook will give you a $300 bonus bet. No bonus bets will be issued if you win your first wager. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.
Caesars
New users who register with Caesars Sportsbook can take advantage of a promotion very similar to the BetMGM promotion mentioned above. Caesars is giving new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first cash wager loses. To claim the offer, users must be at least 21 years old and sign up with promo code CBS1000. The promotion must be used on a user’s first wager and the wager must be placed within 30 days of the account being opened. Awarded bonus bets will be equal to a user’s first losing wager, up to $1,000. The bonus bet is a single-use token and cannot be split across multiple bets. Bonus bet must be used within 14 days of the date it was awarded.
Bet365
Bet365 sportsbook allows new users to choose between two unique promotional offerings, allowing customers to choose which promotion better fits their needs. Users can choose between either a first bet safety net up to $1,000 or they can bet $5 on their original wager and get $150 in bonus bets. In order to claim either offer, users must sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10. If you opt for the first bet safety net promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet up to $1,000 if you lose. The promotion can only be applied to a user’s first bet. If you opt in to the bet-and-get promotion, you must wager at least $5 on any bet with odds of -500 or greater. All issued bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.
Fanatics
If you sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook, you can claim a bonus bet up to $100 daily for ten straight days. In order to claim the offer, new users must sign up and deposit a minimum of $5. You then must place your first wager within five days of creating your account to claim the offer. Wager at least $5 daily on bets with odds of -200 or greater to claim a daily bonus bet equal to your wager, up to $100. You can repeat this process daily for ten days, meaning new users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if they max out the offer. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire within seven days.
College Football Week 1 promos
The start of a new season is a great opportunity to add another sportsbook to your rolodex. While you don’t need to bet on college football to claim the promos, the excitement around the new season is tough to ignore. All five sportsbooks listed above have tremendous reputations and they all have welcome offers are worth taking advantage of. Even if you don’t want to take advantage of a welcome offer, it’s nice to have multiple sportsbooks at your disposal to ensure you are getting the best odds on your bets.