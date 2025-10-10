The Week 7 college football Saturday slate is filled with a trio of ranked vs. ranked matchups including: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois, No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri, and No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon. Add to those games intriguing matchups between No. 6 Oklahoma and preseason No. 1 Texas, No. 15 Michigan at USC, and No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, and it's a college football fan's ideal Saturday for watching and betting on games. Before you place any Week 7 college football picks, check out the top online sportsbook promos.

Here are the best sportsbook promos you can get for college football Week 7

Several sportsbooks are offering new customers bonus bets if their first bet wins, $200 at DraftKings and $300 at FanDuel if the customer's first bet of $5 or more wins. Claim those sportsbook promos or any of the other offers available before betting any other Week 7 Saturday, Oct. 11 CFB matchup.

Where to bet on Week 7 CFB games



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for CFB in Week 7

DraftKings customers have access to CFB promotions for Saturday including:

College Football Parlay Boost

Big Ten Boost (IND vs. ORE or MICH vs. USC)

SEC Boost (ALA vs. MIZ or OU vs. TEX)

CFB Stepped Up Parlay Boost

FanDuel promotions for CFB in Week 7

FanDuel is offering these college football promotions:

Boostin' With The Boys CFB Profit Boost

Oregon-Indiana 50% Profit Boost

bet365 promotions for for CFB in Week 7

bet365 is offering this CFB promotion for Saturday's games:

30% Profit Boost

BetMGM promotions for for CFB in Week 7

BetMGM is offering the CFB promotions including:

College Football Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars promotions for for CFB in Week 7

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for CFB Saturday:

TBD

Fanatics promotions for for CFB in Week 7

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Week 7 CFB betting, including:

20% Profit Boost(s)

50% OU-TEX Profit Boost

20% IU-ORE Profit Boost

Responsible gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.