Best sportsbook promotions and bonuses for NFL Week 10

The highlight of Week 10 is Lions at Texans, but there are plenty of other good betting opportunities and several good sportsbook promotions available for new users.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2024 NFL regular season officially has crossed the halfway point. There have been nine weeks of games played with another nine remaining. There have been exactly 139 games played after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thursday night thriller, and there still are 133 remaining.

Here are some of the key matchups in Week 10 that offer plenty of options for online sports betting.

Buffalo Bills (7-2) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5), 1 p.m. ET: The Bills have a commanding lead in the AFC East and could clinch the division by the end of November if things break their way. This will be Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco’s second consecutive start after the team benched 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson in favor of the veteran. The Colts, who have lost back-to-back games, are looking to get back to .500 and remain playoff contenders. The Bills are -4 favorites against the spread, while the over/under is set at 47.5 total points.

Denver Broncos (5-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-0), 1 p.m. ET: With a win this week, the Chiefs will match their franchise record for the most to start a season, which they last did in coach Andy Reid’s first season in 2013. It hasn’t always been pretty, especially on offense, but Kansas City continues to find ways to get it done. This could be a tough divisional game for the reigning champs. The Broncos won the last game these teams played, and they have exceeded expectations this season behind an excellent defense and some improved play by rookie QB Bo Nix. The spread in this game is Chiefs -7 and the over/under is on the low side at 41.5 total points.

San Francisco 49ers (4-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5), 1 p.m. ET: Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his season debut for the 49ers after missing the first nine weeks with Achilles tendinitis. San Francisco could use the reinforcements, as it is locked in a tough division battle, with all four teams separated by just one game. The Buccaneers are wrapping up a difficult four-game stretch during which they have already lost to the Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Chiefs. Baker Mayfield is having a career year while trying to keep Tampa Bay afloat after injuries to starting wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Betting odds favor the 49ers at -6.5, and this game has one of the highest over/under totals of the week at 50.5.

Detroit Lions (7-1) at Houston Texans (6-3), 8:20 p.m. ET: The best game of the week is this matchup of first-place teams on Sunday Night Football. The Texans are coming off a disappointing loss to the New York Jets last Thursday and have dropped two of their last three games. Their defense has been excellent, but C.J. Stroud and the offense have regressed from last year’s brilliant campaign. The Lions have been arguably the best team in the league this season and just got stronger this week by swinging a trade with the Browns to add edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who will help to make up for the loss of star Aidan Hutchinson (leg). The Lions are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under in this game is set at 48.5 points.

Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Los Angeles Rams (4-4), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: This game has the potential for fireworks with two of the most explosive passing offenses in the league, when healthy. The Dolphins’ wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rivals the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Los Angeles has won three in a row, aided by the returns from injury of both Kupp and Nacua in the last two weeks. Miami has lost three in a row despite having Tua Tagovailoa back under center the last two weeks. The Rams are -1.5 favorites and this game has another high over/under of 50.5.

