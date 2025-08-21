If you are looking to find out about Indiana sports betting apps, this page will show you everything you need to know about Indiana sports betting apps, along with how to take advantage of the best promo codes available at Indiana sportsbooks. Here is a guide on how to bet on sports at Indiana sportsbooks.

The launch of sports betting in Indiana has opened up a range of options for fans and bettors alike. For those interested in exploring Indiana betting apps, here is a brief breakdown of the best sportsbook promos that can be claimed in Indiana.

DraftKings Indiana promo code

DraftKings started off as a daily Fantasy sports company in 2012, and partnered with Major League Baseball a year later. It became the first DFS company to partner with a US-based professional sports league. It is its own publicly traded company and has grown into one of the country's most popular sports betting apps. DraftKings is once again offering a bonus code for more than just bonus bets to be used on its own site.

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users more than $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as $200 in bonus bets with the first $5 wager for Indiana residents. Just click the link in the table above to get started.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, and users receive one promo code to redeem a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. DraftKings offers multiple profit boosts weekly on various sports to enhance future winnings. Get started here:

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Users recieve a $200 sign-up bonus, even if your first $5 bet loses, as well as the NFL Sunday Ticket discount

Daily sports betting promos for singular bets and same-game parlays

Shared wallet with DraftKings DFS app

FanDuel Indiana promo code

One of America's most recognizable sportsbooks is FanDuel, which was founded in Scotland in 2009. It offers sports betting, DFS, horse racing and online casinos. By 2015, it was valued at more than $1 billion, and has grown into one of the top betting apps in the United States. FanDuel opened its first physical sportsbook in New Jersey in 2018, the first of its kind in America.

New users can earn $200 in bonus bets, simply by winning their first $5 wager with the latest FanDuel promo code. There are no minimum odds required, so you can bet on a heavy favorite if you'd like to increase your chances of building your bankroll. Those interested can click the link below to get started.

Bonus bets expire after seven days. FanDuel also offers a variety of profit boosts throughout the week for opportunities to increase your winnings. Get started here:

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

It is safe and secure

Easy deposits and fast withdrawals

FanDuel features exclusive offers

Caesars Indiana promo code

The latest Caesars promo code for Indiana sports bettors gives new users 20 100% profit boosts. Caesars offers multiple profit boosts throughout the week, and Caesars Rewards is one of the top rewards programs on the market for sportsbooks. Caesars Rewards can be used toward making wagers, and you can also earn and redeem credits on dining, shopping and hotels, making it a top choice among Indiana sportsbooks. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook's top features

An ongoing bonus and promotions program

Offers extensive betting markets and options

Caesars has various payment options and withdrawal speeds

Caesars has a secure and trustworthy betting platform

bet365 Indiana promo code

Bet365 is a global leader in sports betting and is recognized for its extensive features, competitive odds and a user-friendly platform. The latest bet365 bonus code allows new users who bet $5, they can get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up here:

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Live betting and streaming

Competitive odds and betting markets

Innovative betting features

User experience and reliability

Bonuses and promotions

Fanatics Sportsbook Indiana promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in Indiana offers up to $100 back in Fancash if your football bet loses - every single game. To participate, users place a qualifying bet daily for 10 days, receiving a refund in FanCash up to $100 per day if the bet loses. If interested, just click the link in the table at the top of this page.

Fanatics Sportsbook also offers a FanCash Rewards program that earns a percentage back on every bet, with longer odds earning more FanCash back. That FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets, profit boosts tokens or used towards fan gear or memorabilia in Fanatics online stores. Users have 365 days to use FanCash before it expires. Click here to sign up:

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FashCash Rewards program

User-friendly mobile app

Diverse betting options

Live betting and streaming

Fair Play Policy for Player Props

Betting on Indiana sports teams

Besides being home to the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL, the Indiana Pacers of the NBA and the Indiana Fever of the WNBA, the state features some of the most recognizable programs in college sports in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers, as well as a number of mid-majors. The state also boasts a rich auto racing history, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which is home to the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 200. Some of the most popular Indiana colleges are mentioned below, accompanied by their championship futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of August 13, 2025.

Indianapolis Colts (+12000)

The Colts finished second in the AFC South in 2024 and are hoping to challenge for the division title. An AFC South title would be their first since 2014. They are also looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. Since moving to Indianapolis for the 1984 season, the Colts have earned two trips to the Super Bowl, earning a championship in 2006 and a runner-up finish in 2009. The Colts are +12000 to win the Super Bowl this year. Their over/under for regular-season wins is 7.5.

Indiana Pacers (+11000)

After taking the Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink, losing in the 2025 NBA Finals in seven games, it appears the Pacers may take a step back this season. The Pacers lost center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton for much if not all of the regular season due to an Achilles injury. But the Pacers return a good portion of their squad and should once again be formidable in the Eastern Conference The Pacers are +11000 to win the NBA Finals. The Pacers are +120 to make the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football (+1500)

After finishing runner-up to Ohio State for the national championship last season, the Fighting Irish are expected to challenge for the title once more in 2025. Notre Dame will be looking to record their ninth consecutive winning season and first national championship since 1988, when they went 12-0 under legendary coach Lou Holtz. Fourth-year coach Marcus Freeman has compiled a 33-9 record in his tenure. Redshirt freshman C.J. Carr is expected to lead the Notre Dame offense. The Fighting Irish are +1500 to win the national championship. Their over/under for regular-season wins is 10.5.

Indiana Hoosiers basketball (+6000)

Indiana is still one of the blue bloods in college basketball, and are one of the teams considered to battle for the Big 10 Conference championship. The Hoosiers have +6000 odds to win the national championship after finishing ninth in the conference at 10-10 and 19-13 overall. Indiana has won five national championships - 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987. They will have a revamped roster for the coming season. The Hoosiers will add a key addition in Tucker DeVries, who averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in eight starts last season at West Virginia.

Indiana Hoosiers football (+17500)

Curt Cignetti enters his second season as head coach. In his first season, he led Indiana to an 11-2 record, a second-place finish in the Big Ten and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. It was an eight-win improvement for the Hoosiers from the 2023 season. Among Indiana's top returning players is senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who led the team with 53 receptions for 957 yards (18.1 average) and eight touchdowns. The Hoosiers are +17500 to win the national championship. Their over/under for regular-season wins is 8.5.

Purdue Boilermakers basketball (+900)

After finishing 24-12 overall a year ago, the Boilermakers enter as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Matt Painter enters his 21st year as head coach and his teams have compiled a 471-215 overall record. They have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons and 12 of the last 13 years a tournament was held. The Boilermakers return three key pieces to last year's team in senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, senior Braden Smith and senior guard Fletcher Loyer. Kaufman-Renn led Purdue in scoring at 20.1 points per game, while Smith averaged 15.8 and Loyer 13.8. Purdue has +900 odds to win the 2026 National Championship.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Indiana

Here is a look at some key figures and facts pertaining to Best sports betting apps in Indiana:

Year legal online sports betting began in IN 2019 Number of sportsbooks operating 11 Minimum IN betting age 21 Betting regulator in IN Indiana Gaming Commission



The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that over $5.21 billion in bets were made during 2024 in Indiana. Here is a look at some of the recent revenue data generated from Indiana sports betting for 2025:

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes February 2025 $432.8 million $47.7 million 9.8% $4.5 million March 2025 $553.6 million $35.8 million 6.6% $3.4 million April 2025 $437.1 million $40.2 million 9.2% $3.8 million May 2025 $433.3 million $43.8 million 16.3% $4.2 million June 2025 $351.1 million $45.3 million 7.8% $4.3 million

What is the yearly handle and revenue from Indiana sportsbooks?

Over the first third of 2025, Indiana saw an increase in handle in all four months, while the gross revenue rose in three of the first four months. In January 2025, the handle grew by $58.1 million with an increase in gross revenue of $3.5 million. In February 2025, the handle grew from $408.6 million to $432.8 million, while revenue rose from $37.6 million to $47.7 million. In March, Indiana's handle increased $53 million in 2025, but the gross revenue dipped by nearly $3 million. The state saw an increase in handle by nearly $40 million in April 2025, while the gross revenue increased by $2.4 million.

Responsible gambling in Indiana

While sports betting can be an enjoyable pastime and even reward significant cash winnings, it can also be an addictive and destructive force if not done responsibly. Indiana has a system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction and problem gambling.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in Indiana can seek help by calling 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448), or by visiting Indiana Gaming Commission.

Indiana sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Indiana?

Users do not need to be residents of Indiana to place a wager, as they can place a bet in Indiana as long as they are physically within the state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in Indiana?

Users can bet on all professional and collegiate team sports, as well as individual sports with a variety of sports betting options. Horse racing is also legal in Indiana.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Indiana?

Users must be 21 years old to wager on sports betting in Indiana.

How many online sportsbooks are in Indiana?

11.

What betting markets are available in Indiana?

Major Leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL; college sports, including NCAA football and NCAA basketball; and other sports such as tennis, golf, soccer, auto racing, MMA/UFC, Australian Rules Football, baseball, bowling, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, motorsports, handball, lacrosse, rugby, table tennis and the Olympic Games.

Is mobile betting available in Indiana?

Yes.

Users in Indiana are not permitted to bet on youth sports events, injuries or penalties in sports events, outcomes of disciplinary proceedings and/or replay reviews, or politics.