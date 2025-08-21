Betting on sports may vary from state to state. On this page, you can find everything there is to know about Kentucky sports betting apps, along with how to take advantage of the best promo codes available at Kentucky sportsbooks. Here is a guide on how to bet on sports at Kentucky sportsbooks for Kentucky sports betting.

Top Kentucky sportsbook promos

Best Kentucky sports betting apps and promos

The launch of sports betting, which Kentucky residents can access online, has opened up a range of options for Kentucky sports betting fans. For those interested in exploring Kentucky sports betting apps, here is a brief breakdown of the best sportsbook promos that can be claimed in Kentucky.

DraftKings Kentucky promo code

DraftKings launched in Kentucky shortly after sports betting became legal in the state in September 2023. While DraftKings started out as a daily fantasy sports platform, it is now one of the biggest sportsbooks in the US, and is available in more states than any other sportsbook.

DraftKings is currently offering a special welcome offer in advance of the NFL season. The DraftKings promo code gives new users more than $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, in addition to $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

In addition to the welcome offer, DraftKings is loaded with other boosts and bonuses that returning bettors can take advantage of daily and weekly. Get started here:

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

The DraftKings promo code features a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket

Daily boosts and bonuses for singular bets and same-game parlays

Shared wallet with the DraftKings DFS app and DraftKings Casino in states where it's legal

FanDuel Kentucky promo code

FanDuel is widely recognized as the most popular sportsbook in the US, leading the industry in market share almost every year. FanDuel online and mobile betting launched in Kentucky on September 28, 2003, the same day online betting was legalized in the state.

The current FanDuel promo code is offering $300 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of at least $5. There is no minimum odds for your first bet, so you can choose a bet with the shortest odds you can find to give you the best chance at earning your $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel popularized the same-game parlay, which is now a staple of most sportsbooks. Get started here:

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

High-profile boosts throughout the year, such as the FanDuel Kick of Destiny during the Super Bowl and Future's Day on August 26

Elite same-game parlay offerings

FanDuel Racing is available in Kentucky for horse racing

Caesars Kentucky promo code

The latest Caesars promo code for Kentucky sports bettors gives new users 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts after placing an initial wager of $1 or more with the promo code CBSDYW. The maximum wager for the 100% profit boost tokens is $25, and the maximum winnings per bet token is $2,500. All profit boosts expire after 14 days. You can claim the boost on the table to register for a Caesars account and use the promo code CBSDYW to receive your profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook also offers multiple profit boosts weekly and has one of the best rewards programs in the industry, Caesars Rewards. Rewards points can be used for bonus bets, but you can also earn and redeem credits on dining, shopping and hotels, making it a top choice among Kentucky sportsbooks. Get started here:

Caesars Sportsbook's top features

Unique welcome promo offering 100% profit boosts

Caesars Rewards lets you both earn and redeem points through sports betting, shopping, dining, and travel

14 days to use your bonus bets, compared to many other brands offering only seven

BetMGM Kentucky promo code

The BetMGM bonus code offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets on their first bet. It's only of the only sportsbooks that currently has a welcome promo structured this way. New users can place a first bet of up to $1,500 and get all of it back in bonus bets if it loses. There is a minimum deposit of $10 to claim the BetMGM bonus code and the bonus bets expire after seven days.

BetMGM is another sportsbook with a valuable rewards program. Through betting with the BetMGM Sportsbook, you can earn discounted stays at hotels, resorts, and other MGM properties around the country. Get started here:

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Highest maximum welcome bonus value in bonus bets

BetMGM Rewards links to MGM Rewards for discounted stays at resorts and hotels

Second-chance bets, providing a fallback for bets such as first TD scorer or golf tournament winners

Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in Kentucky offers new users a choice of three different deals. Here's the breakdown:

Game Day Guarantee: Every game day, users can get back up to $100 in FanCash if a football bet of their choice loses. Users can receive up to 26 Game Day No Sweat Bets depending on when they sign up for their account. The football bet being used as the Game Day No Sweat Bet must be specified beforehand by toggling on the the button for the promotion in the bet slip

Bet $10, get $50 in FanCash: Place a bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or longer. Once the bet settles, win or lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash

10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash: For a new users' first 10 days with Fanatics, they can get a $100 No Sweat Bet in FanCash each day. If the bet loses, they'll receive its value up to $100 in FanCash

Fanatics is a leader in licensed sports merchandise and it incorporates that into the sportsbook. Fanatics bettors gain FanCash with every bet they make, and while the FanCash can be used as bonus bets, it can also be used to purchase team merchandise from Fanatics. Get started here:

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Strong welcome bonus opens the chance for both cash winning and bonus bets

FanCash Rewards program, redeemable for bonus bets, profit boost tokens or officially licensed sports memorabilia and apperal

Multiple deposit methods

bet365 Kentucky promo code

When you place a first bet of at least $5 with bet365, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Users must deposit at least $10 and then claim the offer within seven days of creating an account Bonus bets expire after seven days. Click here to register with bet365 bonus code CBSBET365.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Bet and get style welcome bonus earns users $150 in bonus bets

Offers competitive oods boosts, including bet365 superboosts, which generally involve one of the most popular players in the game or event

Wide variety of domesitc and international events for sports betting

Betting on Kentucky sports teams

Although Kentucky doesn't have any professional teams in sports like the NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL to wager on at Kentucky sportsbooks, the state features two of the most recognizable programs in college sports in the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals as options for Kentucky online sports betting apps. Kentucky also features many of the biggest horse races annually, including the Kentucky Derby, and other marquee races at Churchill Downs that are available for Kentucky betting apps. Some of the most popular Kentucky colleges are mentioned below, accompanied by their championship futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of August 13, 2025.

Kentucky Wildcats basketball (+1700)

Kentucky is one of the blue bloods in college basketball, and only three teams have shorter odds than Kentucky to win the 2026 National Championship. The Wildcats have +1700 odds to win the national championship in basketball betting after losing in the Sweet 16 last year. Kentucky finished 24-12, including 10-8 in the SEC, in Mark Pope's first year as head coach at the end of the John Calipari era. Kentucky returns leading scorer Otega Oweh, who averaged 16.2 points last season.

Kentucky Wildcats football (+100000)

The Wildcats aren't just considered a basketball school any longer. Kentucky football had three straight winning seasons before going 4-8 last year. Mark Stoops returns for his 13th season as head coach and before last year's struggles, Kentucky made a bowl game in eight straight years. Zach Calzada, who started his college football career at Texas A&M, is expected to be the starting quarterback, bringing experience in his seventh college season. Kentucky is a +30000 longshot to win the SEC at Kentucky sportsbooks, which is tied for the longest odds in the conference. The Wildcahts have +100000 odds to win the National Championship for football betting. Their over/under for regular-season wins is 4.5.

Louisville Cardinals basketball (+2000)

Louisville went 27-8 last year before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals had one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in the country in Pat Kelsey's first year as head coach, as he inherited an 8-24 team after going 4-28 the year before in two tough seasons under Kenny Payne. Louisville is a program with a rich basketball history though, winning three national championships and making 10 Final Fours, most recently winning the 2013 National Championship. Louisville has +2000 odds to win the 2026 National Championship in basketball betting.

Louisville Cardinals football (+8000)

Jeff Brohm is 19-8 in his two seasons as Louisville's head coach. The Cardinals are coming off a 9-4 season, capped off with a 35-34 victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Louisville went 10-4 in 2023 in Brohm's first year as head coach, resulting in the program's first double-digit victory season since its ACC era, dating back to 2014. Miller Moss, who threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns at USC last year, takes over at quarterback this fall. Louisville has the third-shortest odds at +750 to win the ACC this season, behind Clemson (+105) and Miami (+400) for college football betting. The Cardinals are +8000 to win the national championship.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Kentucky

Take a glance at some key figures and facts pertaining to legal sports betting apps in Kentucky:

Year legal online sports betting began in Kentucky 2023 Number of sportsbooks operating 8 Minimum Kentucky betting age 18 Betting regulator in Kentucky Kentucky Horse Racing and Game Corporation



The Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation reported that over $2.6 billion in bets were made during the first year of online sports betting in Kentucky (September 2023 to September 2024). Here is a look at some of the recent revenue data generated from Kentucky sports betting for 2025:

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes February 2025 $219 million $28.88 million 13.19% $4.1 million March 2025 $284.9.4 million $18.87 million 6.62% $2.7 million April 2025 $214.4 million $23.19 million 10.82% $3.3 million May 2025 $205.1 million $25.12 million 12.26% $3.5 million June 2025 $171.4 million $22.29 million 13.00% $3.2 million

What is the yearly handle and revenue from Kentucky sportsbooks?

There are no full-year reports to compare yet, as 2024 was the only 12-month span of Kentucky sports betting apps. But each of the first six months of 2025 featured a higher handle than those months (January-June) did in 2024. The revenue grew in four of six months, and taxes collected rose in five of the six months. In June 2025, handles at Kentucky sportsbooks rose from $145.7 million to $171.4 million, revenue rose from $14.9 million to $22.3 million and taxes collected rose from $2.1 million to $3.2 million, showing a rise in Kentucky sports betting interest. So far in 2024, Kentucky has a handle of $4.91 million, which ranks 20th of 34 states/districts.

Responsible gambling in Kentucky

While sports betting can be an enjoyable pastime and even reward significant cash winnings, it can also be an addictive and destructive force if not done responsibly. Kentucky has a system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction and problem gambling.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in Kentucky can seek help by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), or by visiting KYCPG.org and the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

Kentucky sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Kentucky?

Users do not need to be residents of Kentucky to place a wager, as they can place a bet in Kentucky as long as they are physically within the state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in Kentucky?

Users in Kentucky can bet on major sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as other sports, including golf, boxing, motorsports and other individual and team sports. Users can also wager on both in-state and out-of-state college sports. Horse racing is another popular approved sports betting option in Kentucky.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Kentucky?

Users must be 18 years old to wager on sports betting in Kentucky, per HB 511. However, DraftKings and bet365 are the only sportsbooks in Kentucky to accept wagers from users below 21 years old.

How many online sportsbooks are in Kentucky?

There are currently eight live online sportsbooks in Kentucky.

What betting markets are available in Kentucky?

The eight approved sportsbooks in Kentucky feature bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa, DraftKings, ESPN BET, Fanatics and FanDuel. Kentucky allows multiple betting options, such as money line, spread, futures, over/unders, parlays, player props, futures betting and awards futures.

Is mobile betting available in Kentucky?

Yes, Kentucky online sports betting apps launched on Sept. 28, 2023.