Best touchdown scorer bets for Monday Night Football in Week 3

A full slate of 16 games was on the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, with 14 contests now in the books between Thursday and Sunday. However, a doubleheader on Monday Night Football in Week 3 is a special treat, and both games are intriguing.

In the earlier kick-off, the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars face-off, with the Jaguars aiming to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start and the Bills looking to stay unbeaten. In the nightcap, the Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from two straight losses when the Washington Commanders visit Paycor Stadium.

Our endeavor is the anytime touchdown prop bet market for the two games, as we attempt to find value in unearthing which players will find the end zone. Keep in mind that there are alternate markets for first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdowns, though we are focused on the anytime offerings. Below are four value-driven bets, including two from each game.

Dalton Kincaid vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+250, FanDuel)

This is a theme that will return on the other side of this matchup, but Kincaid’s anytime touchdown odds have dwindled each week. The ability to grab +220 here is appetizing as a result, even as he has been only a fringe part of the offense through two weeks. Buffalo will not be able to rely as heavily on the ground game in this matchup as it was able to in the first two weeks. Kincaid may not be the No. 1 receiving option that it seemed like he could be in the preseason, but he’s more than capable of producing a touchdown in primetime.

Christian Kirk vs. Buffalo Bills (+290, FanDuel)

This is a buy-low on Kirk after two disastrous weeks in which he was barely targeted for Jacksonville. While that may not seem appealing on the outside, it pushes his odds into a valuable range. Kirk is only part of the formula for Jacksonville’s passing game, but he is in a potential “squeaky wheel” situation in which the Jaguars may look to get him involved early and often. Furthermore, Kirk had a touchdown called back a week ago, and the Jaguars may need to keep the ball in the air as an underdog to Buffalo on the road.

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Washington Commanders (+130, DraftKings)

This is a perfect storm in favor of Chase. First and foremost, he is an elite wide receiver with a proven track record of success that includes three Pro Bowl nods and off-the-charts statistical production. Then, Chase has a big-time quarterback to find him in Joe Burrow.

From there, the Bengals are heavily reliant on Chase right now with injuries elsewhere on the perimeter of the offense, and it has been a slow start for Chase to begin the 2024 campaign. He launched into a now-infamous tirade in Week 2 against Kansas City, and the consensus is that Chase should see plenty of volume in the follow-up. Finally, this is a friendly matchup, with the Commanders giving more touchdowns (three) to wide receivers through two weeks than any defense in the NFL.

