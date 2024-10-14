Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Two intriguing squads face off in the Week 6 edition of Monday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets. The AFC East rivals meet for the first of two scheduled matchups during the 2024 season, with MetLife Stadium hosting the festivities in East Rutherford.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Buffalo is 3-2 this season, though the Bills will attempt to stop a two-game losing skid. New York is 2-3 and also coming off back-to-back losses, with the Jets also changing head coaches after parting ways with Robert Saleh this week.

There are plenty of avenues in which to handicap the Week 6 tilt, including the touchdown prop bet market. In this space, that will include two anytime touchdown prop bets, meaning that the player involved simply must score a touchdown for the bet to win.

As a bonus, there is also a “first touchdown scorer” prop below, highlighting another available market for the first player to possess the ball in the end zone on Monday.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Keon Coleman (+300, DraftKings)

Buffalo’s collection of skill position players is in flux before Week 6, as both starting running back James Cook and key wide receiver Khalil Shakir are officially listed as questionable to play. That uncertainty could shift even more attention to Coleman, and the rookie No. 33 overall pick from Florida State is more than capable of stepping up for the Bills.

Coleman has not been overly consistent to begin his career, but he has found the end zone in two of the last three games. Coleman is also a big-bodied target who is well-suited to red zone chances, and he has nine targets in the last two weeks.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings is offering the best number on this bet, with the next closest coming at +275 at bet365.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Breece Hall (-105, FanDuel)

It was not long ago that Breece Hall was a consensus top-five pick in fantasy football drafts prior to the 2024 season. The considerable preseason investment in Hall also made complete sense, as he finished with nearly 1,600 total yards and nine touchdowns last season, even as he was recovering from a knee injury and returning to his peak physical form.

Fast forward to the first five games of the 2024 campaign, though, and Hall has failed to even approach expectations, struggling to the tune of fewer than 350 total yards in five weeks and failing to reach even 40 total yards in back-to-back outings.

An investment here is buying the dip on Hall, who remains incredibly talented. It would also make sense for the new-look Jets coaching staff to feature the No. 1 back in this setting, and this could also be a favorable matchup for Hall against Buffalo. The Bills are allowing 1.2 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs in 2024, and Hall is capable of scoring as either a rusher or a receiver.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

As of this writing, odds for Hall scoring a TD is close to even, with FanDuel and BetMGM offering identical -105 odds.

First touchdown scorer: Josh Allen (+700, DraftKings)

Josh Allen scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week 1 win over Arizona but, since then, the talented quarterback has been shut out when it comes to finding the end zone with his legs. Allen is also intriguing in the anytime touchdown market, but the Bills may be more willing to use Allen’s powerful running style early in the game to set a tone for what’s to come.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).